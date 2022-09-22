Micah Parsons OUT For Practice: Injury & Health Update; What's Bengals QB Joe Burrow Say About Cowboys?

The quarterback and the pass-rusher. There might not be a better example of predator vs. prey in sports.

But even after the Dallas Cowboys and their elite defense did enough for a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is somehow still ... excited ... in regard to the terrorizing pass-rush ability Cowboys All-Pro: Micah Parsons.

The first issue with Parsons on this Thursday at The Star? How's his "pain'' and how's his health?

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons “is battling a little bit of a cold, so we’re just going to be smart with him'' - and it seems that "smartness'' is extending to the star sitting out the Thursday work.

McCarthy added that there are no concerns about a leg issue that has caused some discomfort from a collision in the Cincy game.

And now comes Monday night at the Giants ... and yes, Burrow is excited to keep watching Parsons, he said Tuesday on The Collin Cowherd Podcast.

Maybe it's a bit easier to admit this excitement since he won't be facing the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and the league's current 2022 sack leader anytime soon.

"I'm excited to watch him keep playing cause he's gonna keep getting better and better, he's a young guy who's already one of the best in the league," Burrow said. "I'm excited to keep watching him."

Parsons bludgeoned a reeling Cincinnati offensive line to the tune of two sacks and five quarterback hits on Burrow in Sunday's win. His disruptiveness gave the Bengals no choice but to double-team him, which made room for guys like Dorance Armstrong to tally two sacks of his own.

"I wouldn't say he was better in person cause I saw him on film and knew exactly what he was gonna be," Burrow said of Parsons. "He's an unbelievably big, strong, and fast player, but it's not one dimensional."

In his past two games before Sunday's loss, Burrow had faced the elite pass-rushing duo of Aaron Donald and Von Miller against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. In Week 1, Burrow was tasked with having to avoid Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who was hunting for the Bengals quarterback with such intent that Watt ended up tearing his own pec while trying to make a sack late in the game.

The head-hunting from defenses that Burrow has seen in his past three games have been against the NFL's best. And after the nightmares Parsons caused for him and the Cincinnati O-line on Sunday, Burrow didn't hesitate to include the Cowboys' second-year pro right near the top of this exclusive list.

"There's a lot of good pass-rushers in this league, but not a lot of guys like him that they can move around from 3-technique, to edge rusher, to off-the-ball linebacker blitzing and getting matchups on a running back," he said. "So they can just move him around and do a lot of different things with him cause he's so versatile."

Burrow will have Monday night off after taking on the New York Jets on Sunday. If his excitement is for real, he'll have a chance to catch Parsons - hopefully feeling good - and the Cowboys (1-1) face the New York Giants (2-0) in prime time.

