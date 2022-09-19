Undefeated: Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Beats Bengals, ‘Knows His S—-!’

ARLINGTON - Cheers echoed through the belly of AT&T Stadium as Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher entered the locker room following Dallas' 20-17 victory over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Maher's teammates roared in celebration of his 50-yard, game-winning field goal that improves Dallas to 1-1 on the season.

Maher is now is three-of-three on game-winning attempts. Yet, he's not the only undefeated Cowboy.

With the win, quarterback Cooper Rush moved to 2-0 as a starting quarterback. With Dak Prescott out with a thumb injury, Rush became the fifth quarterback in Cowboys history to win the first two starts of his career, joining Roger Staubach, Danny White, Kevin Sweeney and Jason Garrett.

His other win is Dallas' historic upset win over the Minnesota Vikings last season in which he also engineered a game-winning drive.

“That’s the perfect adjectives to describe Coop: He’s calm and he’s collected," said running back Ezekiel Elliott. "He may seem like he’s a little quiet at times, but he knows his stuff and he was ready for this moment.”

Or, as Zeke said confidently before the game, “Coop knows his s—-.”

Rush's clutch-play knack is epitomized in Dallas' final possession of the game. With the clock dwindling down, Rush produced a 33-yard game-winning drive that resulted in Maher’s field goal. Cooper Rush finished his day completing 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Rush delivered receiver Noah Brown his first career touchdown, a nine-yard reception in the first quarter. The 6-2, 225-pound Brown led the Cowboys with a career-high 91 receiving yards on five receptions ... And teammate CeeDee Lamb "can't stop smiling" for him.

“Man, it’s huge. It’s just a testament to all of the work we put in, in the facility," Brown said of winning with Rush. "Not a lot of people get to see Cooper, or me in the past really. But the work showed today, I’m proud of him.”

Next, Rush's composure will be tested as the Cowboys travel to New York to face an undefeated Giants team on Monday night.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!