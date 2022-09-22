Cowboys Injury Practice Update: Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Micah Parsons - 'Time To Go' For Young TEs

Reinforcements may be on the way for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, as both wide receiver Michael Gallup and nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters have a chance to suit up. However, one key piece of the offense may not suit up: tight end Dalton Schultz.

Schultz injured his knee in the Cowboys 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in week 2, but MRIs revealed a knee sprain with no major damage. Nonetheless, Schultz's status for Dallas' Week 3 divisional matchup against the New York Giants is now in jeopardy.

Worth noting, however: Coach Mike McCarthy said that if Schultz “is on an incline,'' and that “if he gets through Sunday clean (practicing and healthy), then we’ll have a chance” for him to play Monday night at Giants.

On Thursday, Schultz is officially a DNP, along with Dak Prescott and four others, including Micah Parsons, missed due to cold symptoms, and Trevon Diggs, who missed for personal reasons. Michael Gallup (knee rehab) was a full participant.

If Schultz does miss time, Cowboys fans can expect to see a lot more of rookie tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

“They’ve gotten a ton of reps all offseason,'' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said about a just-in-case situation. "I feel great about them. I really do.”

Ferguson, the fourth-round rookie, and Hendershot, a UDFA rookie, are both ready for the challenge if Schultz is a no-go against New York.

"I've just got to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way," Ferguson said. "(Schultz's status) doesn't change my preparation at all."

Said Hendershot: "I just put my head down and keep putting in the work and preparing like you're going to be the starter. Last week (when Schultz exited against the Bengals) was an instance of that. I hadn't played (in Week 1) but it comes down to two minutes - the most important part of the game - you gotta go in there.

"Anything can happen. This is my opportunity to go in there and get a big chunk of reps, so I'm ready to make the most of my opportunities."

Seizing the moment has always been something that tight end coach Lunda Wells has instilled in the Cowboys tight end room.

"It's your time to go," Ferguson said of the message Wells has given the young tight ends. "He's definitely gotten me up to speed and he's continuously reminded me, 'Hey, it's your time right now. You're going to have to go.'

"It's our time to go. We're here now. It's time to show who we are.'"

Avoiding an 0-2 start was a building point for Dallas and a milestone in itself. Now, Dallas will look to take a 1-0 record in the NFC East, as they face off against a divisional rival for the first time the season. It's time for Dallas to show who they really are as a team ... and time for Ferguson and Hendershot to show who they are as well.

