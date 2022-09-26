Michael Gallup Injury: Is Cowboys WR OUT at Giants on Monday?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The return of Michael Gallup to the Dallas Cowboys lineup for Monday night’s visit to the New York Giants looked promising with the receiver back in practice all of last week. But ...

While on the one hand, it was once thought Michael Gallup would very well be a starter on Monday, now comes word from NFL Network that there is a change of direction and that he will be inactive for tonight.

“We have to be practical about it,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday. “I don’t see Michael playing 70 plays in the game. The obvious is it’s his first game back. I think how we use, when we use him, will be part of that.''

Or ... when they will not use him.

McCarthy added that Gallup feels “ready right now” and has passed the “physical threshold” of being healthy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the five-year veteran is going to get a certain number of snaps.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush could sure use another receiving threat alongside CeeDee Lamb, especially with tight end Dalton Schultz likely out after injuring his knee in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gallup, out since tearing his ACL in Week 17 last season, would be a welcome addition … no matter how much or when he’s out there.

Said Rush: "It’s awesome to have him back out there. You kinda forget how big he is. He walks in the huddle and you’re like, 'Oh 13 is back in the huddle.' Looks good out there. Made a few plays today.

"Seems to me he’ll be working his way in."

While it sounded as if Gallup if a go for Monday, McCarthy hedged his bets a little.

“I hope he plays,” he said. “I told you on Monday that the plan is for him to get a whole slate of practice. Our goal is to get him through all of practice and that will include Sunday’s practice, which is our launch practice. If he does play, I don’t see him playing 70 plays. ... It’s more about reps and getting him back into game-ready, not speed, but mind speed.''

And up-to-speed is apparently not quite there for Michael Gallup.

You can find Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!