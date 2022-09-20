Dalton Schultz Knee Injury: Dallas Cowboys Major Concern?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are at this moment celebrating their good fortune on the injury front in many ways, in conjunction with celebrating Sunday's stunning 20-17 upset of the Bengals in Week 2.

And maybe, as they ready for a visit to the New York Giants next Monday night, they will celebrate some more.

But first will come a continued review of the seriousness of the knee injury sustained on Sunday by standout tight end Dalton Schultz.

The initial hope, given that an MRI reportedly suggests no major damage, is that it is simply a sprain and that a brief period of rest might allow Schultz to keep playing - but that seems optimistic at this point.

Schultz was hurt in the effort against the Bengals as he and the seven-point underdog Cowboys were fighting to help backup QB Cooper Rush and Dallas beat the odds to move up to 1-1, setting up a showdown in New York against the 2-0 Giants.

On the positive side, the Cowboys might have wide receiver Michael Gallup making his debut in Week 3 after having torn his ACL back in January.

"That's 100 yards and a touchdown waiting to happen,'' said wideout teammate CeeDee Lamb.

Rush will once again be at QB, but the Cowboys feel good about a sooner-than-suspected return for first-teamer Dak Prescott, with team COO Stephen Jones suggesting that while Dak will miss this week, he could in theory play in Week 4 against Washington or in Week 5 against the Rams.

More immediately, though, Dallas needs to examine what to do at tight end, where rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot - promising as they are - are the only guys behind Schultz.

“They’ve gotten a ton of reps all offseason,'' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said about a just-in-case situation. "I feel great about them. I really do.”

