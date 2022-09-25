Skip to main content

Micah Parsons Predicts ‘Flu Game’? Sick Cowboys Star Cites Michael Jordan for Week 3 at Giants

Micah Parsons does not shy from conparisons. His Michael Jordan tweet before Cowboys at Giants predicts that very own “Flu Game” awaits.
NEW YORK - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has, in constant search of inspiration, long embraced the idea of comparing himself to sports legends, including Michael Jordan.

Not surprising, then, that as he has spend the week battling illness and missing practice while fully expecting to play Monday night at the New York Giants, he is already proclaiming this to be his “Flu Game.”

Chicago Bills legend Jordan famously played through illness in a 1997 NBA Finals game, contributing 38 points in the in a win.

Michael being Michael, the performance has become part of sports mythology.

Micah being Micah? On Saturday, he tweeted an iconic GIF from Jordan’s “Flu Game.”

No caption. No comment.

All drama.

Parsons, with four sacks in his first two games this year for the 1-1 Cowboys and an absurd 17 career sacks (blowing away the first-18-game numbers of the likes of Lawrence Taylor, Von Miller, Reggie White, Bruce Smith and DeMarcus Ware), is arguably the NFL’s best defensive player. 

As coach Brian Daboll of the 2-0 Giants said, “He’s a problem.”

As Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said, “He is the definition of ‘elite.”

Parsons was unable to practice on Thursday at Friday before working on a limited basis on Saturday. He is officially listed as “questionable” for the 3-point-underdog Cowboys though the centerpiece of coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense is slated to play.

And to play well?

“If you go out there and you play OK, some people will be OK with that,” Parsons said last year following a win. “I had an OK game; we won. But I don’t think Michael Jordan would ever be OK with dropping 15 points and be like, ‘We won.'”

Micah Parsons does not shy from conparisons. His very own “Flu Game” awaits.

