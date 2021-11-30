Does Jerry Jones Employ World's Most Vaccinated Person?

According to the Cowboys owner, no one is more immunized than his head coach

Come Hell, high water, three losses in four games or COVID outbreak at The Star, Jerry Jones remains an eternal glass-half-full kinda guy. Through the years, we've also grown accustomed the Dallas Cowboys owner's fits of hyperbole.

Par for the course Tuesday morning when Jones went on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and simultaneously thrust his total trust in Dan Quinn, predicted a healthy Ezekiel Elliott and bestowed an irrational label on his head coach.

Said Jones, "I don't know anyone more vaccinated than Mike McCarthy."

While there was outcry and controversy recently over the vaccination status of McCarthy's former star quarterback in Green Bay, Jones quashed any such scenario in Frisco.

We can assume the Cowboys' coach - who will miss Thursday's game at New Orleans after testing positive for COVID - is vaccinated. Perhaps fully, with two doses. Maybe he's even already received his booster shot. If true, then Jones would actually have a difficult time knowing someone "more vaccinated."

To fill McCarthy's void against the Saints, Jones will turn to Quinn, who in six years as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons went 2-4 in NFC South rivalry games in the Superdome. The Cowboys' defensive coordinator will step out of the booth and onto the sideline to call the shots Thursday.

"It hasn’t been that many games or that many weeks or that many months that he hasn’t been out there making these in-game calls,” Jones said of Quinn. "We’re fortunate to have him.”

Jones provided comfort for fans on the injury front, confirming that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb would be in uniform Thursday. He also downplayed recent reports that suggested Dallas might rest Elliott and his bum knee.

Said Jones, “The facts are we’re expecting him to have a serious load against New Orleans.”

The owner, whose team still controls the NFC East despite a rough November, indicated defensive linemen Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory would return for the Dec. 12 game against the Washington Football Team.