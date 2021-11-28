Zeke vs. Pollard: Injured Cowboys RB Reveals Thoughts on Sitting Out

It may be time for Pollard to step up more. And for Elliott to step back, at least temporarily.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys standout running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plan.

The Dallas Cowboys organization may have a different plan.

Regarding the possibility of not playing Thursday at the Saints in order to rest his wounded knee, Zeke said on Sunday, "No one has brought it up to me."

But ... it has been brought up here inside The Star.

After the Cowboys' 36-33 OT loss to the Raiders on Thanksgiving, Elliott conceded, "I feel alright but, (the game plan) probably was (impacted).''

There is therefore logic in giving Elliott some time off. Sources have told CowboysSI.com that doing so is a consideration.

“I am concerned because he’s a warrior,” coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday regarding Elliott’s situation. “He was fighting to get back in there Thursday. Zeke’s running style is ferocious.”

Regarding “altering” his participation? Great, but ... in the last two weeks, Zeke's carries have already been reduced. In this game, his backup, Tony Pollard took 10 carries for 36 yards. Elliott carried the ball nine times for 25 yards and a touchdown — punching in a one-yard score after a big receiving play by Pollard, who added four receptions for 32 yards and a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

So nine carries against the Raiders. And in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he was limited to nine touches.

That's already "altered.''

Part of the issue is the exact nature of the injury. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has termed it a "bone bruise,'' which sounds innocuous ... but a "bone bruise'' can actually be a fracture. Taking seven carries, say, next Thursday at New Orleans instead of, say, nine touches, is not going to cure a bone bruise.

Would Dallas be better with a healthy Pollard now ... and then maybe a rested and more healthy Elliott later? That, of course, is not Elliott's mindset. But Elliott does not argue about Pollard's talents.

"It's a long season,'' Elliott said. "We plan on playing late into the playoffs, so I think Tony is a very good back. I don't think there's any drop-off when I'm not on the field. He's been doing a hell of a job just stepping up."

It may be time for Pollard to step up more. And for Elliott to step back, at least temporarily.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!