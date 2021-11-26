Thanksgiving Leftovers: Jerry's Mindset After Horrible Holiday Loss?

FRISCO - Three losses in four games, including a gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Raiders on Thanksgiving. And plenty of blame to go around, from COVID to zebras to kicking to no pass rush to ...

None of that, however, is deterring owner Jerry Jones on what for most fans feels indeed like Black Friday. On his regular radio show on 105.3 The Fan, Jones preached patience:

“You have to look forward. Yesterday is as dead as Napoleon. It’s gone. And so we have to look at how to improve. The sky is not falling. When you look at the six games ahead that we have, the cavalry is coming. We’ve gotta take a deep breath and remember that this time of year is where you’re dealing with attrition. You’re normally dealing with a depleted situation in your personnel. Here we come with fresh legs.”

Jones has legitimate reason for optimism.

When they face the Saints in New Orleans next Thursday, the Cowboys get back defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory and top two receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Dallas is 7-4 - a long cry from 6-1 - and has done so despite missing Lawrence (four games), Gregory (two), Cooper (two) and Lamb (six quarters).

“The way we are playing right now, I feel good that we’re 7-4," Jones said. "Because I know what we’ve got coming.”

After playing the Saints, the Cowboys face three consecutive NFC East games against the Washington Football Team (twice) and New York Giants.