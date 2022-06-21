NFL Power Rankings: Are Cowboys Disrespected?

FRISCO - The NFL Draft is over and for the most part, free agents have picked their new homes for 2022. It's the time of the NFL offseason to speculate wildly on things like schedule predictions and team power rankings.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team and categorized them into tiers, and the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned near the middle of the league in the "eyes on the playoffs" tier.

12. DALLAS COWBOYS Dallas had a curious offseason where every problem it faced seemingly caught the franchise by surprise. The team traded away Amari Cooper because it was upset that he wasn’t providing the kind of value his contract suggested. Cedrick Wilson also departed in free agency. They thought they re-signed Randy Gregory, but he became upset at some contract language, so he took the same offer from Denver, leaving Dallas scrambling to replace him. Overall, this team likely spun its wheels in the mud this offseason while other teams improved, but they are still a good team overall.

The Cowboys have not had the playoff success they've expected in the last two-plus decades, but a deep run seems inevitable with the talent on this stacked roster.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout CeeDee Lamb will lead the offense and the passing attack while linebacker Micah Parsons and end DeMarcus Lawrence should rack up the sack totals.

"Eyes on the playoffs" might be the correct tier for this team right now, but we believe they're certainly knocking on the door of "true contenders." And the Cowboys themselves believe it, too.

Now they simply need to prove the doubters wrong.