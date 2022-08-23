FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are due to cut to 80 on Tuesday on the way to formulating the 53-man roster that will open the 2022 NFL season. In anticipation, our latest guesses at that 53 ...

Quarterback (2) Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush. We know Ben DiNucci won't make the 53. We think Rush will edge Will Grier. And we wonder if the "gritty'' Grier - who sort of has a groin injury - can land with the team on the practice squad.

Running back (4) Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis. Can you keep four? It’s hard to cut Dowdle or Davis, harder still to keep them both. ran well and scored touchdowns against the Chargers. Cowboys will go heavy at RB early in the season.

Wide receiver (6) CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston. The Cowboys haven't gotten the results from the kids here, and two guys who seem likely to get cut, T.J. Vasher and Brandon Smith, have actually performed just as well as a few who make it. We still cry for the acquisition of a vet wideout. ... but maybe Turpin on offense can help.

Tight end (3) Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon. Schultz starts, Ferguson plays, and the blocking of Jeremy Sprinkle isn't needed.

Offensive line (8) Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Connor McGovern, Josh Ball, Matt Farniok. One easy prediction: The rookie Smith will win the left guard job for the regular season. One tougher prediction: Dallas needs to go get a vet swing tackle.

Defensive line (11) DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Tarell Basham Quinton Bohanna, Trysten Hill, Chauncey Golston, John Ridgeway. This seems like too many, and the list doesn't even include Carlos Watkins. Could a trade solve the overflow?

Linebacker (5) Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr, Luke Gifford. The Cowboys have a standout group here.

Defensive back (11) Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, DaRon Bland, C.J. Goodwin, Markquese Bell. The toughest choices of all. Cut Kelvin Joseph, based on his mediocre play? Tough. Cut Israel Mukuamu and Tyler Coyle? Maybe only because they seem more likely to pass through waivers and land back here on the practice squad, that's our guess.

Special Teams (3) Brett Maher, Bryan Anger, Jake McQuaide. We have Maher beating out Lirim Hajrullahu.

