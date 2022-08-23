Skip to main content

Cowboys Cutdown Day: New 53-Man Roster Projection - LIVE BLOG on Moves

A fateful day for many, as the Dallas Cowboys are due to cut to 80 on Tuesday on the way to formulating the 53-man roster that will open the 2022 NFL season. Our latest guesses ...
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are due to cut to 80 on Tuesday on the way to formulating the 53-man roster that will open the 2022 NFL season. In anticipation, our latest guesses at that 53 ...

Quarterback (2) Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush. We know Ben DiNucci won't make the 53. We think Rush will edge Will Grier. And we wonder if the "gritty'' Grier - who sort of has a groin injury - can land with the team on the practice squad.

Running back (4) Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis. Can you keep four? It’s hard to cut Dowdle or Davis, harder still to keep them both. ran well and scored touchdowns against the Chargers. Cowboys will go heavy at RB early in the season.

Wide receiver (6) CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston. The Cowboys haven't gotten the results from the kids here, and two guys who seem likely to get cut, T.J. Vasher and Brandon Smith, have actually performed just as well as a few who make it. We still cry for the acquisition of a vet wideout. ... but maybe Turpin on offense can help.

Tight end (3) Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon. Schultz starts, Ferguson plays, and the blocking of Jeremy Sprinkle isn't needed.

Offensive line (8) Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Connor McGovern, Josh Ball, Matt Farniok. One easy prediction: The rookie Smith will win the left guard job for the regular season. One tougher prediction: Dallas needs to go get a vet swing tackle.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

diggs bros
Play

Diggs vs. Diggs: Bills WR Stefon Beat Cowboys CB Trevon in Top 100 Rankings?

The Diggs brothers have yet to face off against one another in the NFL and when they do, you can forget the rankings ... we'll get to find out who really is the top dog in the family.

By Anthony Wood
micah parsons 3
Play

‘Hate that S—t!’ Cowboys Micah Parsons Blasts NFL For Thibodeux Low Block

The second-year linebacker has a message about cut blocks.

By Timm Hamm
Cowboys DT Trysten Hill (72)
Play

Trade Trysten? Or is Hill Finally Emerging For Cowboys?

Following a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on preseason game 2, Hill appears poised to take on a prominent role along Dallas’ defensive line.

By Mike D'Abate

Defensive line (11) DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Tarell Basham Quinton Bohanna, Trysten Hill, Chauncey Golston, John Ridgeway. This seems like too many, and the list doesn't even include Carlos Watkins. Could a trade solve the overflow?

Linebacker (5) Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr, Luke Gifford. The Cowboys have a standout group here.

Defensive back (11) Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, DaRon Bland, C.J. Goodwin, Markquese Bell. The toughest choices of all. Cut Kelvin Joseph, based on his mediocre play? Tough. Cut Israel Mukuamu and Tyler Coyle? Maybe only because they seem more likely to pass through waivers and land back here on the practice squad, that's our guess.

Special Teams (3) Brett Maher, Bryan Anger, Jake McQuaide. We have Maher beating out Lirim Hajrullahu.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

diggs bros
News

Diggs vs. Diggs: Bills WR Stefon Beat Cowboys CB Trevon in Top 100 Rankings?

By Anthony Wood
micah parsons 3
News

‘Hate that S—t!’ Cowboys Micah Parsons Blasts NFL For Thibodeux Low Block

By Timm Hamm
Cowboys DT Trysten Hill (72)
News

Trade Trysten? Or is Hill Finally Emerging For Cowboys?

By Mike D'Abate
Jerry Jones
News

America’s (Money) Team: Cowboys First To Be Worth $8 Billion

By Geoff Magliochetti
trevon diggs caro
News

NFL Top 100: Cowboys All-Pro CB Ranks No. 23

By Logan MacDonald
talib
News

Aqib Talib, Amid Youth League Murder Investigation, 'Stepping Away' from Amazon TV Job

By Mike Fisher
rush lock
News

Cowboys vs. Seahawks: QB Drew Lock (Back from COVID) or Geno Smith at QB?

By Corbin K. Smith and Mike Fisher
dak mac red
News

VIDEO: Dak Prescott NFL 100 - Dallas Cowboys QB Rank Revealed

By Mike Fisher