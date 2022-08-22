‘Hate that S—t!’ Cowboys Micah Parsons Blasts NFL For Thibodeux Low Block

Safety has been at the forefront of the NFL for a long time, but especially in the last few years. Special attention has been paid to protecting the heads of all players in the game. But knees are also of special concern, especially in situations where players are particularly vulnerable. Low hits on quarterbacks are illegal ... and a staple of old-time football, cut blocks, are now under the rules microscope.

New York Giants rookie first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night when he was cut blocked by an offensive player.

The former Pac-12 and Oregon star lay on the turf and was in obvious pain. The cart was brought onto the field, but Thibodeaux eventually walked off the field under his own power.

After the game he said it was "all good news" and he would be fine.

Cowboys second-year linebacker and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year thought the block on Thaibodeaux was a perfect example of why cut blocks should be illegal, sharing his feelings on Twitter.

“I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown a– f—ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that s— man!” Parsons tweeted.

Chop blocks are already illegal in the NFL, and have been for several years. The difference is that a chop block occurs when a defensive player engages an offensive player up high when another defensive player is already engaged with that offensive player low.

Blocks below the waist are already illegal after a change of possession like an interception or fumble recovery, or during kicks.

NFL owners approved modifying the low block rule last year to include blocking below the waist beyond five yards on either side of the line. of scrimmage, and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.

Now, Parsons wants all low blocks eliminated completely.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!