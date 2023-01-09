'Look in the Mirror!' Micah Parsons Demands Cowboys Check Themselves - Or 'Hang It Up'

After an uninspiring 26-6 loss in the regular-season finale, Micah Parsons is demanding change from the Dallas Cowboys.

In the wake of their nightmare-worthy drubbing at the hands of the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys have to turn the page on the 26-6 loss that closed out the regular season.

While it may be easy to "burn the film," as quarterback Dak Prescott said, the Cowboys have some soul-searching to do ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And Micah Parsons seems to be taking charge of that movement.

"Everybody should look at themselves in the mirror," the second-year man Parsons said, "And say, 'What do we really want? What are we really doing this for?' If people are doing this for stats, Pro Bowls, whatever that is, then we might as well just hang it up now."

Parsons, 23, continued ...

"I'm playing this for the long run. I'm not gonna be young forever. I already realize that. I wanna win while I've got this chance. I'm gonna look at myself in the mirror, everybody's gonna look at their self in the mirror, and say, 'What do we really want out of this? Do we really want to go far?' Because these type of performances can't happen."

Sunday was the type of uninspiring performance that causes doubt from the fan base as the Cowboys ready for a road game at the Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

And maybe it causes self-doubt in the locker room, too.

The 20-point loss was the largest of the season for the 12-5 Cowboys, and the marks the fewest amount of points scored since losing 19-3 in Week 1 to the Bucs. Though Dallas is a 3-point favorite next week, at this moment it all seems like a major step back for a team that, after the return of Prescott, was leading the league in points per game.

The Cowboys will now begin preparations for their Wild Card matchup, maybe with a little extra motivation after they "suck on" the loss to the Commanders.

And maybe with a big look in mirror at The Star.

