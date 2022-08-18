Skip to main content

Cowboys FIGHT WATCH: OT Terence Steele Takes Punch to Face at Chargers Practice

Steele took a jab to the jaw at joint practice Thursday.

Is anyone ready to rumble? 

Apparently, the Los Angeles Chargers are. ,,, Though messing with 6-6, 310-pound Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Terence Steele might not be a fight worth picking.

But Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams last season, still took his chances anyway - and got away with it. 

As the two teams took the field for the second joint practice ahead of Saturday's preseason bout, emotions were running high for Joseph-Day, who seemed to not take a liking to some after-the-whistle blocking by Steele before swinging with little hesitation. 

Steele exchanged some words but took the high road back to the huddle. 

The Cowboys have seen this before. Last week at joint practice with the Denver Broncos, dustups between the Dallas offense and Denver defense were plentiful, as CowboysSI.com was there to witness and report on the WrestleMania-like action. 

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin thought the scrums were at an end. But apparently Joseph-Day had other ideas.

"It will be good," Martin said. "We got some of that out in Denver, and hopefully, we can just get to football. I think the Chargers are on the same page." 

Steele must have been listening when Dallas coach Mike McCarthy addressed the fighting in Denver last week. 

"That’s not toughness,'' McCarthy said about "extracurricular'' foolishness. "If you throw a punch in a game, you get ejected. And players who do it will be tossed from practice. ... And no hitting the quarterback. … We are here for all the right reasons.''

For the Cowboys' sake, hopefully they continue to save their energy on scoring points and not throwing punches. 

Looking to improve off a 17-7 Week 1 preseason loss to the Broncos, Dallas will take on the Chargers Saturday at SoFi Stadium in the second preseason game for both teams.

