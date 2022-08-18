Skip to main content

Cowboys at Chargers GAMEDAY: Injury Update, Preview, Odds, Penalties?

Limiting penalties in Game 2 is obviously crucial for the Cowboys while continuing to evaluate rookies and position battles.

The Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 NFL preseason action from SoFi Stadium on Saturday. The 2022 Dallas squad looks a little different than last season, as the Cowboys try to improve on a 12-5 campaign and repeat as NFC East Division champions.

The Cowboys lost their preseason opener 17-7 to the Denver Broncos, but none of the key starters played. Dallas finished with 17 penalties for 129 yards during Saturday night’s loss. What happened to coach Mike McCarthy’s pledge to cure the No. 1 illness that plagued the otherwise-competitive 2021 Cowboys? 

What is the preseason plan for quarterback Dak Prescott? Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are not expected to play again at the Chargers. The third and final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium could serve as the first-teamers' dress rehearsal.

In Game 1, quarterback Cooper Rush added doubt to the backup quarterback situation, rookie left guard Tyler Smith was flagged twice after having his biggest draft day concern be penalties and the Cowboys didn't score until late in the fourth quarter. Receiver Simi Fehoko's touchdown was the major highlight. Will Grier (groin) should play in competition with Rush for the backup job behind Dak.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Tyron Smith, who as CowboysSI.com was first to report last week sustained a minor ankle injury during joint practice work in Denver, did not play in the preseason opener. McCarthy offered the on-the-record update on the future Hall of Fame left tackle.

“We’re just resting him,” said McCarthy, confirming the diagnosis. 

PRESEASON RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

ODDS: Dallas is 3.5-point underdogs to the Chargers.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 20 2022 at 9 p.m. CT

LOCATION: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Fehoko finished with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on just two targets vs. Denver. 

"It's a huge confidence-booster and something I can stack on. I think I'm doing pretty well in camp and I feel this was just the icing on top," Fehoko said. 

