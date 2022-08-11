Skip to main content

Cowboys VIDEO: Ezekiel Elliott Blasted; Six Fights with Broncos in Practice

As one Dallas coach told CowboysSI.com after the Mile High dust settled, "If you have more fights than touchdowns, you start wasting your time.''
DENVER - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had a "fight'' plan. Surely, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett had the exact same plan.

And right before Thursday's joint practice between the two clubs here in Denver, McCarthy put the plan into words.

"That’s not toughness,'' McCarthy said about "extracurricular'' foolishness. "If you throw a punch in a game, you get ejected. And players who do it will be tossed from practice. ... And no hitting the quarterback. … We are here for all the right reasons.''

Yeah ... but nah.

As Mike Tyson famously said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

The Denver Broncos hosted the Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado, and of course, a scuffle ensued.

Actually, by our count from the sideline? Six scuffles ensued.

Here's one ...

Here's another ...

Here is a play featuring Ezekiel Elliott that probably should have ignited a brawl. ...

The Cowboys and Broncos both enter the 2022 season with lofty goals, and the idea of this session was to in some ways double the work benefits. But as one Dallas coach told CowboysSI.com after the Mile High dust settled, "If you have more fights than touchdowns, you start wasting your time.''

This is not to say that some things went unaccomplished; QB Dak Prescott was sharp, precise and mobile. CeeDee Lamb was a tough cover. It looked like Terence Steele and Kelvin Joseph has solid days. And Micah Parsons gave Denver QB Russell Wilson nightmares.

But as Dallas and Denver prepare to clash Saturday night in each team's first preseason game, at Empower Field at Mile High.

