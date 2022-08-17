Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys Injury Update at L.A.: QB, 3 Stars To Practice vs. Chargers

The thumbs-up list for the Wednesday camp workout includes corner Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anthony Barr, left tackle Tyron Smith and QB Will Grier.
The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy ahead of this week's joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

Each of the four is important in their own way.

Each of the four is important in their own way.

Diggs has been nursing an unknown issue, with the team saying simply him sitting out recently is a "maintenance'' issue.

Barr, recently signed after his great years in Minnesota, is coming off PUP for his first Cowboys work, though he likely to be limited to individual drills.

Grier, dealing with a groin that prevented him from playing last week in the preseason-opening loss, should be set to begin in earnest his competition with Cooper Rush for the No. 2 QB job behind Dak Prescott.

And Tyron Smith? He is also among players who are scheduled to work today, after having been on the field for a Tuesday walkthrough.

Why is Tyron a headline issue?

Cowboys Wishlist: 3 Hopes vs. Chargers In Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys were ridiculed for their preseason performance versus the Broncos Week 1. Here are the things that would turn the narrative around in Week 2.

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cowboys - McCarthy mad
Play

'Counts Towards Development': Cowboys Optimistic On Penalties

The Dallas Cowboys were penalized 17 times in their 17-7 preseason loss vs. the Broncos.

By Logan MacDonald3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Screen-Shot-2022-08-16-at-4.52.49-PM

'The Pay's Not Good!' Deion Sanders Hires Ex Cowboys Coach Mike Zimmer at Jackson State

Zimmer will surely make the program better ... even though his pay is now worse.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago

As CowboysSI.com was first to report last week, Smith sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday during joint practice work with the Broncos in Denver, but after having left the field briefly, did return for more work before being shut down for the day.

Smith, the future Hall of Fame left tackle, was also shut down for the Saturday preseason opener, a 17-7 loss at Denver after which coach Mike McCarthy offered the on-the-record update.

“We’re just resting him,” said McCarthy, confirming the diagnosis.

While all of these players have their own storylines and importance, Tyron may be as key to winning and losing as anyone - and as he hasn't played a full season since 2015, when he is dinged up ... it's a big deal.

This has very little to do with playing the Chargers in the preseason; there is no reason to push Smith and little reason to play many of the starters who sat out the Denver game. But Tyron is "back'' enough to get back to work, as are a collection of other Dallas notables.

