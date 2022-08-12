Mile High History: What Does Preseason Game Mean to Cowboys, Broncos?

The Dallas Cowboys' last "win" over the Denver Broncos hardly counts as a victory.

It was Week 1 of the 2011 preseason, as the Cowboys squeaked by the Tim Tebow-led Broncos 24-23. Dallas quarterback Stephen McGee led a game-winning drive, securing the win with a late two-point conversion.

It might sound harsh, but what was likely a hype-filled preseason game between America's Team and Tebow is now meaningless in 2022. The Cowboys - who faced Denver again in the 2014 preseason but lost 27-3 - find themselves matched up with the Broncos again, this time for a Week 1 preseason battle on Saturday at Mile High Empower Field.

The beginning of the preseason is always a highly-anticipated time for football fans. But for the Cowboys, Saturday's game presents a chance to partially right a few wrongs in what has been a lopsided series for nearly 30 years.

As far as games that actually count, the Broncos lead the all-time series 9-5. This isn't much of a deficit for Dallas on the surface. And, let's be honest, the 27-10 victory in Super Bowl XII goes a long way. But ask Cowboys fans, and they'll likely be able to recall some of the frustrating, memorable losses to Denver from the last decade.

It's hard to forget last year's game that saw the Broncos storm into AT&T Stadium and wallop the Cowboys 30-16. Dallas scored all 16 points in the final five minutes of the game.

In Week 2 of 2017, the Cowboys entered the second season of the Dak Prescott-Ezekiel Elliott era, but were quickly humbled at Mile High. This was Elliott's infamous performance of nine carries for eight yards, as Dallas got steamrolled 42-17.

And in 2013, they met in what was one of the highlights of that NFL season. Quarterbacks Tony Romo and Peyton Manning dueled in Arlington, as the two teams combined for 1,039 yards of offense. Romo threw for 506 yards and five touchdowns, but his only interception of the game set Denver up for a game-winning field goal in the closing stages. Matt Prater's 28-yard kick sealed the 51-48 win as time expired.

The years before that contained similar, last-minute thrills as three of Dallas' previous four losses to Denver all ended within a single score.

It's been almost 27 years since the the Cowboys' last regular-season win against the Broncos, which came in a 31-21 victory at Texas Stadium on Sept. 10, 1995.

But let's fast-forward to the present.

Given the grueling string of losses and the championship history with both of these franchises, Thursday's events at the joint practice the team's held only heightens what was already fixing to be preseason game with some added flare.

A flurry of fights broke out between the two squads, something that CowboysSI.com covered extensively with real-time coverage.

There's also the Randy Gregory saga. The talented defensive end bolted Dallas to sign with Denver this offseason, calling the Cowboys fanbase "toxic" along the way.

A win for either team on Saturday might mean little when taking it at face value. For the Broncos, maybe it'll serve as some slight revenge from Thursday's WrestleMania.

But, even if many of the current Cowboys are unaware, a victory for Dallas at Mile High Saturday would serve as a long-awaited triumph and a positive step into the rest of preseason.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!