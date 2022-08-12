Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Claims Dallas Cowboys 'Got Better' in Broncos Practice

"When you put (the fights) to the side and look at the X’s and O’s and execution,'' says Dak, "we took a step.”
DENVER - Dak Prescott won’t play in the first preseason game on Saturday night, so the Dallas Cowboys QB approached this week as if the Thursday joint practice was "my game.''

And indisputably, he performed at a high level in "his game.''

Prescott also claims the team in general used the brawl-marred session to improve, insisting, "We got better. We took a step.''

That one is a bit more disputable.

While team owner Jerry Jones agreed with Prescott that the positive work outweighed the negative - the six fights registering as only part of the negative - the fact that ...

*Denver QB Russell Wilson often had his way throwing against a secondary that did not include sidelined starters Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse.

*Denver's defensive line was able to victimize Dallas' front, with swing tackle Josh Ball among those who struggled.

*Dallas continues to rotate wide receivers alongside CeeDee Lamb in a way that says either the Cowboys have great and equal trust in about five guys, or equal but little trust in the group.

On the plus side, Lamb joined Prescott is looking sharp, and defensive star Micah Parsons was almost literally unstoppable as a pass-rusher.

Did he have, maybe, four sacks of Denver QBs?

"Quite a few,'' is how Parsons framed his total.

Prescott, who along with the first team got more practice reps than he likely ever would in a preseason outing, said he viewed the joint workout as a victory for the Cowboys because they improved over the course of the practice.

"You go on the road and play in someone else’s practice environment, things can get chippy,'' he said. "But when you put that to the side and look at the X’s and O’s and execution. We took a step.”

