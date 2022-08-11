Skip to main content

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Reveals Denver Plan: 'What The Hell Was I Thinking?'

The Dallas Cowboys practice against the Broncos a couple days before the teams kick off the preseason Saturday night in Denver.

Football is back! 

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason begins this weekend, while the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to kick off their preseason action versus the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Fans know they can expect to not see running back Ezekiel Elliott suit up, as he's revealed his plan to not participate in preseason action. Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott is also not expected to play in Dallas' first two games.

While Prescott and Elliott rest, head coach Mike McCarthy says the young guys will get a chance to show what they have to offer. 

"For the young guys, it's now let's play real football," McCarthy said this week. "As far as the emotions and pace of it - all the things that make a difference in the game."

McCarthy earlier this week also gave some insight into the practice plan in Denver leading up to the game.

"We'll evaluate everything we do," McCarthy said. "The fact that [Monday] and [Tuesday] is our last padded work here in Oxnard, I'm kinda second guessing the schedule. What the hell was I thinking about? It's going to be 95-98 degrees up there [in Denver] on Thursday, and everything that goes into that."

The heat index in Denver is expected to be at or around 100 degrees this weekend. While heat isn't unusual for the weather in Dallas, it is sweltering compared to the pleasant weather the team has enjoyed in Oxnard the past couple of weeks.

"I think going [with] one [scrimmage] is preferred," McCarthy continued. "It's part of the conversations you have with nutrition and strength staff and medical staff - it's all factored in. I would prefer one practice because you're able to still get done what we're trying to get done here. We're going to have two outstanding practices before we get on the plane Wednesday."

"I do like the way this week looks. I think next week is going to be a challenge."

Safety Jayron Kearse, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and newly signed Anthony Barr are all also expected to miss Saturday's action due to injuries, while secondary coach Joe Whitt is attending to a private health matter.

Nonetheless, plenty of young stars will get their chance to shine on Saturday, while McCarthy says this is their chance to "play real football."

