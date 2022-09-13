Skip to main content

Pete Carroll: Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Best He's Ever Been'

Carroll discusses Smith's performance against Denver and how far he's come in Seattle.

Over the course of the offseason, the discourse surrounding the Seattle Seahawks was in part about whether they should tank the 2022 season for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - all designed to get their franchise quarterback. 

However, after his Monday night performance against the Denver Broncos, quarterback Geno Smith did enough to quiet those rumors for now. He was efficient and surgical, leading the Seahawks to a stunning 17-16 win over Russell Wilson's Broncos. 

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was adamant all offseason following the trade of Wilson that Smith is a starting-caliber quarterback, even as Geno battled Drew Lock for the job, and Smith rewarded his faith on Monday. 

To Carroll, where Smith is at now is the best point of his career. 

"I'm saying it and I don't care if anybody believes this, he is the best he has ever been," Carroll said. "Because of the four years of being in the system and being loved up and taken care of and looked after, and he did his part in reverse to always be there for us."

"He is ready. He is ready for this moment. The experience that he had, the guys -- he was so poised and calm in this game. It was just fun playing with him. The moment came to him, and he was ready for it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Smith finished his night against the Broncos completing 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. While far from the most insane stat sheet of Week 1, he was crisp and took care of the football as he led the Seahawks to a 1-0 start

What the future holds for the Seahawks at the quarterback position is yet to be seen. However, Smith has the full confidence of Carroll and his staff, and he showed on Monday exactly why he's earned that trust. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

colby parkinson
Seahawks News

Colby Parkinson, Tight Ends Take Center Stage in Seahawks Upset Win vs. Broncos

By Corbin K. Smith
russell wilson 333
Seahawks News

Rattled Russ? Seahawks Defense, 12th Man the Difference in Win Over Broncos

By Zach Dimmitt
101FFF84-669C-405A-BB6E-35324BB90F68
Seahawks News

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu Credits ‘Sensational’ Crowd Noise in Win vs. Broncos

By Kevin Tame, Jr
geno smith 5
Seahawks News

Let Geno Cook: Seahawks Might Have Answer at Quarterback After All

By Connor Zimmerlee
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) is carted off during the second quarter following an injury against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks' Jamal Adams OUT: 'Serious' Injury in Win Over Broncos

By Corbin K. Smith
geno smith 33
Seahawks News

Geno Smith, Stingy Seahawks Spoil Russell Wilson Return in Classic Slugfest

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_19036319
Seahawks News

Seahawks Take Down Russell Wilson, Broncos In Season Opener

By Matt Galatzan
geno smith 1
Seahawks News

Geno Smith Cooking, Jamal Adams Injured as Seahawks Lead Broncos 17-13 at Half

By Connor Zimmerlee