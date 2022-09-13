Pete Carroll: Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Best He's Ever Been'

Over the course of the offseason, the discourse surrounding the Seattle Seahawks was in part about whether they should tank the 2022 season for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - all designed to get their franchise quarterback.

However, after his Monday night performance against the Denver Broncos, quarterback Geno Smith did enough to quiet those rumors for now. He was efficient and surgical, leading the Seahawks to a stunning 17-16 win over Russell Wilson's Broncos.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was adamant all offseason following the trade of Wilson that Smith is a starting-caliber quarterback, even as Geno battled Drew Lock for the job, and Smith rewarded his faith on Monday.

To Carroll, where Smith is at now is the best point of his career.

"I'm saying it and I don't care if anybody believes this, he is the best he has ever been," Carroll said. "Because of the four years of being in the system and being loved up and taken care of and looked after, and he did his part in reverse to always be there for us."

"He is ready. He is ready for this moment. The experience that he had, the guys -- he was so poised and calm in this game. It was just fun playing with him. The moment came to him, and he was ready for it."

Smith finished his night against the Broncos completing 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. While far from the most insane stat sheet of Week 1, he was crisp and took care of the football as he led the Seahawks to a 1-0 start.

What the future holds for the Seahawks at the quarterback position is yet to be seen. However, Smith has the full confidence of Carroll and his staff, and he showed on Monday exactly why he's earned that trust.

