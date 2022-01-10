It's 49ers at Dallas in NFL Playoffs Opener

Skip to main content
It's 49ers at Dallas Cowboys in NFL Playoff Opener

Wild Sunday sets up Cowboys-Niners in Wild Card round

It's official. The No. 3 seed Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers next weekend for the Wild Card round.

The 49ers were slotted as the No. 6 seed after they came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in an overtime thriller.

Despite facing a 17-point deficit, San Francisco persevered and pushed through a win at the Rams and figure to be difficult team to put away in the postseason.

It'll be the first time the 49ers and Cowboys have met in the playoffs since the NFC Championship Game in 1995. To put it into context, Ezekiel Elliott was born six months after the last time these storied franchises met in the playoffs.

The Niners are coming into Wild Card round having won four of their last five games, including two overtime wins on the road. The Cowboys have also won four of their last five, and are coming off one of their better offensive performances in Saturday's 51-26 win at Philadelphia.

Last year, the Cowboys ended the Niners' playoff hopes during the regular season in a 41-33 win. And the Cowboys will look to eliminate the 49ers for the second year in a row ... this time in the postseason.

As Dak said, "The real shit starts.'' And it starts with the 49ers.

