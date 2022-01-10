NFL Playoffs Seeding Official: Can 49ers Score With Cowboys?

Cowboys set franchise record for points, lead NFL in total offense - but here comes Tyshun Raequan "Deebo" Samuel Sr.

The concerns with the offense were justified, especially going by the eye test. The Dallas Cowboys weren’t exactly humming in recent weeks despite racking up wins and numbers.

Amari Cooper hasn’t been much of a factor in the second half of the season. Ezekiel Elliott has nursed that knee and hasn’t shown the rekindled burst from months ago. Dak Prescott has looked rather pedestrian and out of rhythm at times.

But the concern was also more of a product of high standards. The Cowboys are expected to roll through opponents given their collection of playmakers and overall offensive talent.

So when tight games happen against listless opponents – Giants and Washington come to mind – folks fret. That’s understandable … and also somewhat unfair.

The Cowboys completed the regular season portion of the schedule by blowing out the Philadelphia Eagles 51-26 Saturday night. Taking apart a rival and fellow playoff participant on the road is just the kind of statement Dallas needed to make.

The NFC East champs begin the postseason march next week at AT&T Stadium with momentum, confidence and a good bit of swagger. ... But ...

Here comes Tyshun Raequan "Deebo" Samuel Sr.

The San Francisco 49ers come swaggering in as well, as Dallas' first-round playoff foe will be coming off Sunday's OT upset of the Rams. And while the numbers might stack up Dallas' way - the Cowboys, for instance, this year average 32 points per game while the Niners are at 25 per, the Niners have Deebo Samuel.

And Deebo (nicknamed by his dad after the neighborhood bully character in the movie "Friday'' because, well, when Tyshun was a toddler he was already a bully) can be a one-man wrecking crew.

Oh, and in the must-win game at L.A.?

He threw a clutch TD pass.

Of Dallas' Week 18 work, said coach Mike McCarthy: “Statistically, rhythm, pace of operation — everything we were looking to accomplish tonight, we were able to get that done.”

The Cowboys (12-5) are currently the highest-scoring team in the league with a franchise-record 530 points. And that club record is legit despite the extra game in 2021, as Dallas set the mark even before kickoff against the Eagles.

The Cowboys surpassed 40 points five times, with two games eclipsing 50 in the last three weeks. There were only five 50-point games in the NFL overall this season.

Prescott tossed a career-high five touchdowns in Philly, finishing the regular season with 37 to break Tony Romo’s team record. And Prescott did so in 16 games, since he missed Week 8 against Minnesota.

“I just think it was a heck of a year for a guy who was in a slump,” McCarthy joked. “I think he’s special. He’s a special man. … Hopefully he’ll get some recognition for how he plays the game.”

Elliott surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time in his career and backup Tony Pollard racked up 719 yards despite missing the finale.

CeeDee Lamb topped 1,000 yards receiving in his second year. Cooper and Dalton Schultz each had more than 800 yards receiving. Cedrick Wilson – 119 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles – looks like a solid replacement for Michael Gallup.

Can the Niners stack up against all of that? Speaking just offensively: More than the numbers, more than the stats, more than whether you like QB Jimmy Garappolo or not - There is Deebo, at 6-1, 215, a natural wide receiver who is now utilized, too, as a running back.

Does cornerback Trevon Diggs try to cover him?

Does linebacker Micah Parsons try to mirror him?

Do defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory try to contain him?

Yes, yes, yes.

The Cowboys also currently first in total offense, second in passing yards and ninth in rushing going into the last Sunday of the season.

The ceiling for Dallas is high and the stats don’t lie. The Cowboys are an elite unit with the ball that will test any opposing defense going forward.

Playoff foes should be concerned about Dallas ... and Dallas is about ready to learn all about Deebo.

