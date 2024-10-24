Dak Prescott shares brutally honest thoughts on his 2024 play
After six games, the Dallas Cowboys are 3-3 and Dak Prescott believes he's been a part of the problem.
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Prescott said his performance in 2024 has been "average." He added that being average isn't good enough and that he expects to be better.
Prescott is far from the only player to have issues this season, but he also knows that as the leader of the franchise, he has to set the tone. So far, that hasn't happened.
“I’d say I’ve played average, and average isn’t good enough right now by any means. It’s never been good enough for me. I can’t say that I’ve been happy or excited after any of these games that I’ve played," Prescott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“I can play better. For sure. And I expect to. Preparing to.”
His numbers have dropped significantly this season. Prescott has completed just 63.4 percent of his attempts, a steep decline from the 69.5 he boasted in 2023. He also has six interceptions in six games, compared to nine in 17 starts last year.
It's difficult to be too hard on Prescott, even if he wants to take the blame. The veteran quarterback hasn't gotten much help at all with receivers running questionable routes, offensive linemen struggling to block, and running backs giving them no semblance of a rushing attack.
Defensively, the Cowboys have been a mess as well. They head into Week 8 second-to-last in points surrendered, 19th in pass defense, and 27th against the rush.
Still, Prescott knows he can do more to help the team and is vowing to make that change. Hopefully, the rest of the team will follow suit and do some soul-searching as they look to salvage the season.
