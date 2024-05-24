WATCH: Ex-Cowboy Greg Hardy brutally KO'd in boxing match
Greg Hardy, a former All-Pro who had a tumultuous six-year career in the NFL, including a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys, tried to find success in combat sports.
Hardy had a brief stint in the UFC, compiling a 7-1 (1 NC) record, before being released after three consecutive knockout losses. Since then, he has attempted to make the move to boxing.
Spoiler alert: it hasn't gone well.
Hardy was knocked out 19 seconds into the second round of his bare-knuckle boxing debut. Hardy recently moved to Team Combat League, and was in for another rude awakening.
Hardy was facing Team Samoa's Patrick Mailata this week and was brutally knocked out.
Hardy was suspended for 10 games in 2015 by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Goodell cited "sufficient credible evidence" that Hardy engaged in conduct that violated the league's policy following his arrest for domestic violence.
His suspension was eventually reduced from 10 games to four. On November 5, 2015, the domestic violence charges were expunged from Hardy's record.
Hardy was arrested for cocaine possession in Dallas on September 26, 2016, two years before starting his professional career in combat sports.
During his time with the Cowboys, Hardy appeared in 12 games, totaling 35 tackles, six sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.