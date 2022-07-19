FRISCO - We have a policy around here: We absolutely respect the guy who has "done it.''

While we sit in the press box (or in front of our TVs or whatever) ...

Tony Romo is throwing TD passes. So when he predicts that the Dallas Cowboys offense is going "retro''? OK, we think he's wrong. But ... respect.

And Chris Canty is making tackles. So when he alleges that Dak Prescott is the most "overrated'' NFL player? OK, we think he's wrong. But ... respect.

And yes, this respect even stretches to a fairly obscure "former Cowboy'' named "Robert Turbin,'' who somehow finds himself on TV offering a "hot take'' that may allow him future media employment.

With training camp just around the corner, speculation and chatter about the 2022 NFL season continues to ramp up.

The division with arguably the most conversation is the NFC East, as the Washington Commanders look to dethrone the Cowboys as division champions.

There has not been a repeat champion in the division since the 2003-04 Philadelphia Eagles, so history is on the side of the Commanders, Eagles and New York Giants to come in first place this season.

Turbin, a former running back who spent part of his career (well, like, a minute) with the Cowboys, believes that the streak will continue and Dallas will concede the division to the Commanders. He shared why during a segment on NFL Network.

"The Washington Commanders are going to win the NFC East, in my opinion," Turbin said. "First things first, they brought back Terry McLaurin, their big-time receiver. They also acquired Carson Wentz, so now he's got his No. 1 target. ... Defensively, you get Chase Young back to add to that pretty good defensive line... The defense is going to be pretty good."

Turbin believes the key to the team's success will come down to head coach Ron Rivera.

"Ron Rivera is the key here. He's the icing on the cake," Turbin said. "He's really the big reason why he'll get that team over the hump."

So ... Rivera is that much superior to Dallas coach Mike McCarthy? Wentz-to-McLaurin is superior to Dak-to-CeeDee Lamb? Chase is superior to Micah Parsons?

We're not sure we see any of this at all. The Commanders won the NFC East under Rivera in 2020, and a division title this season would mark two in three seasons. The last time that happened for Washington? 1982-84 ... nearly 40 years ago. Furthermore, it seems like it's the Eagles, not Washington, that has closed the talent gap with Dallas. And in the end, we continue to wonder if the fastest way to a post-career media job is to have a "hot take'' on the Cowboys - especially if you once had a cup of coffee inside the organization.

But again ... respect.

