FRISCO - Questioning Tony Romo when it comes to Dallas Cowboys offense inside knowledge is risky business ...

But we're going to go there.

“You’re seeing just a little bit of change start to happen,” Romo said this week in a visit with CBS Sports Radio. “So I think you’ll see a shift in philosophy a little bit, the identity might change and get back toward the 2016-ish ‘17, ‘18 season.”

But ... wait ...

Romo, now the lead horse in the CBS stable, unquestionably insight into the way the Cowboys - his old team - do their business. He remains close to the Jones family, so in theory his opinions might come directly from conversations with power brokers Jerry and Stephen.

But ... why would Dallas go "back to the future'' in its offense philosophy? Would head coach Mike McCarthy want this? Would coordinator Kellen Moore want this? Would QB Dak Prescott want this? Would the Joneses want this?

We're left wondering if Romo is, frankly, just spit-balling here.

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less "weaponized'' than it was a season ago; rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert would have to jump up in a big way in the wake of the trade-dump departure of Amari Cooper to fix that. But the core offensive group in Dallas - led by Dak Prescott - is still intact, with a possible upgrade here and there.

Why, therefore, does Romo preach that the Cowboys offense will have to do things differently in 2022?

In listening to Romo's attempt at an explanation ... well, we're not sure what he's talking about.

“I think (Dak has) shown he’s more than capable of playing great football consistently throughout a year ... (but) I just think it’s gonna be a little different,” said Romo. “You know, because the weapons won’t be quite as dynamic.

Is Romo predicting a return to 2016 form for Elliott? Surely not. Is he predicting a "back to the future'' approach to playing offense just because Cooper is gone? I don't know why. Is he proposing that Dallas "zig'' just because the rest of this pass-happy league is "zagging''? Maybe, but ...

Honestly, there's not enough logic being applied here to truly understand what the heck it is Romo is trying to predict.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!