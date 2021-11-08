‘How ‘Bout Them … Broncos!’? Denver Coach Trolls Cowboys

For 60 minutes, the Broncos outplayed, out-coached, and outclassed a legitimate Super Bowl contender - and then crowed about it.

ARLINGTON - It is the disadvantage of being "America's Team'': The opposition knows it, hates it, is sick of it ... and wants to fight it.

And when the opposition successfully fights it, as was the case Sunday?

The opposition crows about it.

"How about them Broncos?" Denver coach Vic Fangio hooted after Sunday's 30-16 upset victory over Dallas here at AT&T Stadium, referencing the famous Cowboys' Super Bowl catchphrase.

An unbiased observer can't blame Fangio for his verbal victory lap. His team came in a 10-point underdog and executed a complete drubbing of a Cowboys team that had won six straight. It was 30-0 before Dallas QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys bothered to register a couple of meaningless late scores.

"We got beat,'' said Prescott, coming back after missing a game with a calf injury while refusing to use that as an excuse. "We got thumped in every aspect of the game, especially on offense.

Indeed, Fangio's defense limited the NFL's most explosive offense to 290 total yards, much of which came in garbage time, and a meager 5.1 yards per play. Sta receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb combined for just 60 scoreless yards on only four catches.

“For 56 minutes, it was a goose egg. You can answer that question,'' Fangio said proudly.

The Cowboys admitted to being embarrassed, defensive leader Jayron Kearse saying, "We just have to take this as a piece of humble pie. That was embarrassing today. All parts of it. ... It was bad just to hear the (visiting fans at AT&T) chanting, ‘Broncos,’ in our home stadium.

"It goes in with everything about how embarrassing it was today.'' (For more, on the Cowboys’ stunning loss to the Broncos, see "Red, White and Blew It.'') "

Interestingly, the Broncos believed it was Dallas that was trying to do the embarrassing. The Cowboys went for it multiple times early on fourth down, failing each time.

"They were trying us,'' Denver receiver Tim Patrick said. "But that’s what happens when you try us.''

So Denver won the psychological game, too?

Said Fangio: "You don’t need to go sit outside some psychologist’s couch and get (confidence). That’s just a bunch of bullsh-t. You’ve got to do it on the field between the white lines. You’ve got to do it with your actions, not with your words.''

Sure. But then, after the game? "How 'bout them Broncos!''? The opponent gets to do it with his words, too.

