Jalen Tolbert gets praise from Brandin Cooks amid Cowboys' WR3 battle
Jalen Tolbert is favored to win the Dallas Cowboys' WR3 job, which was vacated when the team released veteran Michael Gallup in the offseason.
Tolbert is competing with Jalen Brooks, KaVonte Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy for the job which will play out during OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp.
But if words from his teammate is any indication, Tolbert is making a positive impression.
Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks spoke to the media after Week 1 of the Cowboys' OTA workouts and had rave reviews about Tolbert. Specifically, Cooks was impressed with Tolbert's work ethic.
"He's ready to go," said Cooks, according to the Cowboys' official website. "Whatever the expectations are for him out there [in 2024], I'm telling you he's gonna crush it. He's ready. I look forward to him being able to get that opportunity. It's the way that he goes to work. … And I think that time is now for him."
Tolbert, a former third-round pick out of South Alabama, hauled in 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
Everything is lining up for the third-year wide receiver to have a breakout season.
The absence of CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out while seeking a lucrative contract extension, expedites Tolbert's progress, with more first-team reps available during OTAs.