Jalen Tolbert has regained confidence, ready to step up for Cowboys
Jalen Tolbert enters OTAs ready to embrace a bigger role in the Dallas Cowboys offense.
The 2022 third-round pick is one of the favorites to earn the team's WR3 role, which was left vacant when the Cowboys released veteran Michael Gallup in the offseason.
Tolbert and Jalen Brooks, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie in 2023, are the top two players competing for the gig, while KaVontae Turpin and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy are also looking to carve out roles.
Tolbert is ready to take the next step as a pro after saying he lost "almost every bit" of his confidence during his rookie campaign. But, as the story goes, sometimes you must be knocked down before building yourself back up.
"My rookie year, I think I lost almost every bit of my confidence," Tolbert told the media during Week 1 of OTAs via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Coming off a hamstring injury in OTAs and then trying to catch up, and then just moving around, playing every (WR) spot, I was thinking way more than I should instead of just going out there and having fun, knowing that I belong here, that I’m valuable at this level and can play very high at this level. That’s something that I had to build back up.
"It’s completely different now. It’s a 180. I’m confident. I’m having fun."
During his final year at South Alabama in 2021, Tolbert recorded 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.
Tolbert's best season as a pro came in 2023, racking up 268 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.
During Senior Bowl week last year, Tolbert visited his alma mater, which helped remind him of the level of success he can achieve and helped him regain his confidence.
"Watching college tape and seeing what I did in college and understanding that I’m that guy and I can be that guy at this level," he said.
Cowboys passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Robert Prince said he expects to see a "big jump" from Tolbert and Brooks before the start of OTAs, and Tolbert is ready to prove him right.
The absence of CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out while seeking a lucrative contract extension, expedites Tolbert's progress, with more first-team reps available during OTAs.