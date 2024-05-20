Cowboys expect 'big jump' from Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks amid WR3 battle
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for someone to step up to fill the WR3 role left vacant when the team released Michael Gallup in the offseason.
Dallas has a handful of unproven, but talented players who will be vying for the position.
Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy will be competing for the job during OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp. When all is said and done, it is believed that Tolbert or Brooks will win the job.
Cowboys pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Robert Prince spoke about the position and said he expects a "big jump" from Tolbert and Brooks this season.
RELATED: Examining the Cowboys' wide receivers ahead of OTAs
"We expect all of those guys to make a jump," said Prince. "It starts with [Jalen Tolbert]. He made a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2, and we expect the same thing to happen for him going into Year 3. And Jalen Brooks, he works hard and he's one of those guys that's always studying, and he can play all of the [WR] positions — so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do this year as well."
Tolbert, a former third-round pick out of South Alabama, is the favorite to win the job after hauling in 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
Brooks, meanwhile, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of South Carolina and caught 6-of-6 targets for 64 yards.
If none of the team's current wide receivers step up and do their part to win the job, there is another intriguing option. Veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas, who remains a free agent, has been named a "best fit" for the Cowboys.