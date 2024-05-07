Cowboys depth chart 2024: Wide receivers heading into OTAs
The Cowboys OTAs start May 21-23, then again May 29-31 and minicamp is June 4-6. The Cowboys have four wide receivers who have solidified their role with the team while the others will have to prove their worth.
Outside of CeeDee Lamb who broke the franchise record in receptions and yards the Cowboys wide receiver corps was average. The Cowboys have yet to make any significant moves at wide receiver and they will hope a few of their own make significant improvements heading into the 2024 season.
WR1: CeeDee Lamb
Lamb is Dak Prescott's favorite target and I dont see that changing anytime soon. The Cowboys should extend Lamb soon to avoid any drama going into training camp.
WR2: Brandin Cooks
Cooks has one year left on his contract and will look to show he still has some juice left. His chemistry is likely to improve with Dak Prescott and hopefully the Cowboys will utilize Cooks to his strengths as a deep ball threat.
WR3: Jalen Tolbert
Tolbert certainly improved from his first season. The Cowboys will need another jump from Tolbert to take some attention off of Lamb and Cooks.
WR4: Kavontae Turpin
Turpin's ability in the return game solidifies his spot on the roster. The Cowboys will call a few plays for him but only when they feel the timing is right.
WR5: Jalen Brooks
Brooks was able to make plays in the few opportunities afforded to him. He was Cooper Rush's favorite option when the Cowboys took their starters out late in blowout games.
WR6: Ryan Flournoy (R)
The only skill position player the Cowboys drafted. In a crowded wide receiver room he will still have to earn his way onto the roster.
WR7: John Stephens, Jr.
A Preseason star for the Cowboys last season once listed as a Tight End he will try out his luck this year as a wide receiver.
WR8: Martavis Bryant
Bryant hasn't actually seen the field since 2018 due to off the field issues. Once a promising player he looks to show that he can still play in 2024.
WR9: David Durden
Durden was an undrafted free agent last year and was able to turn some heads but he couldn't quite make it off the practice squad.
WR10: Racey McMath
McMath was once a 6th round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Titans but he has failed to carve out a role in the NFL. With 4 career catches he is a longshot to make the roster.
WR11: Jalen Moreno-Cropper
Moreno-Cropper was a house hold name in his Fresno State days. His numbers improved each year in college and was a threat receiving the ball and running the ball.
WR12: Corey Crooms (UDFA)
Crooms' possession skills and potential warranted consideration from the Cowboys, adding depth and competition to the wide receiver group.
WR13: Cam Johnson (UDFA)
Johnson is great in short yardage situations. His slower speed will likely hinder him from getting any real snaps in the NFL
It is still early in the off-season but the Cowboys currently have 13 wide receivers on their roster. It should make for a very competitive training camp for these wide receivers as the Cowboys will only carry 5-6 wide receivers when their 53-man roster is finalized.