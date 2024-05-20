Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top free agent wide receiver
The Dallas Cowboys released veteran wide receiver Michael Gallup in the offseason, leaving unproven players like Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy vying for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind All-Pro CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.
However, with plenty of free agents still looking for a home in 2024, an intriguing option could bring a veteran presence to the Cowboys receiving corp, and he could come at an affordable price.
ESPN named the "best fit" for a number of the available free agents, and Dallas was named the "best fit" for former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas.
Thomas has battled multiple injuries over the past four seasons, which has limited him to just 20 games. Still, a one-year deal would make plenty of sense for the Cowboys and Thomas, who is looking to re-establish himself as a formidable threat on the field.
“When healthy, Thomas can still uncover and work multiple levels of the field,” ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote. “However, the injury concerns are legit, as the 31-year-old wide receiver has played in just 20 games over the past four seasons. And while Thomas could wait until after camps start to find the best landing spot, let’s focus on Dallas as a possibility; he could make an impact there on a one-year deal.
“In Mike McCarthy’s offense, Thomas could compete with Jalen Tolbert for the No. 3 role alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. He could align as a boundary X and show his ability to work the seams out of the slot.”
Last season, Thomas hauled in 39 catches for 448 yards and a touchdown in 10 games. Thomas has recorded 565 catches for 6,569 yards and 36 touchdowns throughout his career.
This season will mark his ninth year in the NFL.
The Cowboys previously expressed interest in another veteran presence when they hosted Zay Jones in early May, but the former Jacksonville Jaguar eventually signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
If Thomas were available at a lesser price, it would be a no-brainer for Dallas to bring him into camp too see how he fits into the offense.