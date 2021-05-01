Kelvin Joseph Q&A: 'Ready To Take Cowboys To Another Level'

Q&A With Newest Cowboy Kelvin Joseph: 'Ready To Take Cowboys To Another Level'

On Friday night, the Dallas Cowboys selected Kelvin Joseph with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys, who gave up the most points in team history last season, have used its’ first couple of picks to address the defense. Dallas selected Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round to help offset the loss of recently retired anchor Sean Lee.

In addition, Dallas has recently hired Dan Quinn as the new defensive coordinator. Quinn has done his part to bring in major defensive upgrades in free agency including Keanu Neal, Tarell Basham and Damontae Kazee.

Here’s a little bit about the newest Cowboys cornerback:

On what it means to be selected by the Dallas Cowboys:

“Getting picked by the Cowboys is just a dream come true. … I’m ready to get to work with the Cowboys.”

On what type of player the Cowboys are getting in Joseph:

“The Cowboys are going to get a playmaker; an overall smart player who is coming in ready to learn and ready to work. I’m ready to take the team to another level.”

On how much conversation he has had with the Cowboys during the Draft process:

“Throughout the whole process, I talked with the Cowboys a lot over my process of evaluation. From doctors to coaches to the owner. Basically, they just wanted to learn every little thing about me before they invested in me, and I respect them for that. I basically just told them everything that I had going on, and they believed in me. Football is what I want to do to change my family’s life, so they invested in me.

"Here we are. We’re fixing to do it and get it done and go win us a Super Bowl.”

On if teams were worried about his rap career taking priority over football:

“They had people ask questions about rap, but this is what I’ve been doing my whole life. I haven’t been practicing and sweating and bleeding for no reason. This is what I’m going to do to feed my family, my son and change my future.”

On the difficulty of opting out at the end of the 2020 season:

“It was hard to opt-out at the end of the year with my teammates and my brothers, but at the same time, it was a decision for me, my family, and my coaches. We all came together and said that it was the best decision for me. It got me to this point, and I’m thankful for it.”

On where his playmaking comes from:

“I feel like I’ve always been a playmaker from offense to defense to special teams. I really used to like playing special teams growing up, just so I could make plays on kickoff or punt return. I used to return a lot of kicks. Playmaking was pretty much in my bloodline. From the defensive side, I just kept the interceptions, tackling and making fumbles, and getting the ball back for my offense. I feel like that was my drive and my will to win games.”

On if there was a certain game or moment at Kentucky that he believes is his best film:

“I’d tell them just from watching film of me and my man-to-man coverage skills; me versus Devonta Smith. Also, just an overall team win, [Kentucky] versus Tennessee. I feel like I played a nice style of game.”

On his current health and if he’d be ready to go for rookie minicamp and OTAs:

“Yes, sir.”

On if he is familiar with current Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs:

“I feel like we’re fixing to do a lot of damage. Just going against opponents. We’re both physical against tall receivers, and we’re smart. We’re playmakers, so we’re just going to put our techniques together and learn from each other and aim for success as we go. I know that he won some National Championships, and he’s a good player. He has a good wide receiver brother [inaudible]. I’m ready to take him too.”

On why he is called “Bossman Fat”:

“That came from when I was a baby. I was like 10 pounds, and my family gave me that name. I picked up ‘Bossman’ from me just adding to it in middle school. From that point on, it was Bossman Fat.”

On if he had a feeling that Dallas would take him after they did not take a cornerback in Round 1:

“Yes, sir. I knew it would be a good possibility. I was just ready to hear my name called.”

On where he was at when the Cowboys selected him:

“It means everything to me to celebrate with my family because we went through hard times. We finally have a good time that we can smile about, so we’re going to smile until we can’t no more.”

On if teams asked him about the suspension at LSU and his transfer to Kentucky:

“I transferred from LSU for more exposure and stuff like that while accepting my consequences. As far as me sitting out of the game, I was apologizing to my teammates for not being there for them. Just having to learn everything and not do it again.''