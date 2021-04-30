Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Options In NFL Draft Round 2

The Dallas Cowboys will make their next selection with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are 10 intriguing options - including trade-up possibilities.

FRISCO - It was an eventful Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys, with a trade down to the No. 12 for linebacker Micah Parsons - who the team insists to our Mike Fisher was the No. 1 defensive player on their board.

And now, in Friday's Day 2 and Round 2? How about more defense?

“I think there are a lot of good football players that we can get out there,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said late Thursday at The Star. "We have five picks in the top 100. We should really be able to improve our football team, and I think there are going to be some great opportunities to fill that corner need at some point.”

Ah. ... cornerback.

And with their volume of picks, how about a package to move up?

"If the right guy is sitting there or we want to go get a guy, certainly we have the ammunition to make a move,'' Stephen said. "If we see a guy that we want and we’re still about eight or nine picks out and don’t think he’ll make it to us then let’s go get him.

"We’ve done that before, and we’re certainly not opposed to doing that.''

So who are those guys that figure at No. 44 in Round 2 - or who figure as trade-up targets? Yeah, there are a handful of worthy O-linemen, but CowboysSI.com was told before the draft that Round 2 would be about defense. So ... With the help of Mike Fisher and Jeff Cavanaugh ... Here's our list, with some in-depth notes on a few:

1. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Moehrig is a very sensible trade-up candidate. He'd likely roll into town as a starter. Dallas is in on him.

2. Jevon Holland S, Oregon

Holland likes the Cowboys. The Cowboys, having done a ton of research here, likes Holland.

3. Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia

Is there an "under-sized'' issue here?

4. Jeremiah Owusu-Korakoah, LB or S, Notre Dame

A first-round talent ... without a position?

5. Elijah Molden, DB, Washington

Cowboys did a deep dive here.

6. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

There is a need for the Cowboys to improve when it comes to stopping the run. While Levi Onwuzurike isn't the biggest defensive tackle (6-2, 290 pounds), he has explosive burst and has the quickness to wreak havoc in an attacking role.

Onwuzurike faces some knocks as a prospect when considering he's 23 and didn't play during the 2020 season due to his decision to opt-out. That could create an opportunity for a team like the Cowboys to capitalize on his lowered draft stock.

The NFL Draft Bible Overview:

"Onwuzurike could be one of the best-kept secrets in the cycle. In a class desperately trying to find interior pass rushers, Onwuzurike has flashed some of the highest potential of the bunch. He is cat quick with impressive flexibility inside, showing the talent to “get skinny” and shoot gaps at a high level. In the run game, he shows enough anchor to occupy multiple blockers while still working laterally at proper depth. The next step is for Onwuzurike to put it all together. For as talented as he is, the production does not yet match the overall skill set. If he is able to gain any sort of consistency, Onwuzurike could hear his name called inside the top 50."

7. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

The explosiveness that Basham Jr. possesses caught the attention of NFL scouts and would be a real asset for the Cowboys. He brings size (6-3, 274 pounds) on the edge and can be a factor as a pass rusher and run stopper.

Having multiple pass-rushing options opposite of Lawrence could go a long way for the Cowboys both throughout the course of single games and a season. Injuries happen and being prepared is important for a team to overcome adversity - Basham Jr. could help.

The NFL Draft Bible Overview:

"The man they call “Boogie” broke out in a big way during his junior campaign, collecting 18 tackles for loss while racking up double-digit sacks (11). Despite only playing in six games during the 2020 season, Basham continued to put his talent on display for the Demon Deacons defense. While he owns more bulk than a prototypical defensive end, his bend and flexibility allows him to survive on the edge. He possesses great burst, an explosive first step and demonstrates excellent hand-combat usage. Currently, he projects as a top-50 overall selection, but could elevate into first-round territory due to his measurables (squats 700 pounds; benches 400 pounds)."

8. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

It's no secret a Cowboys' primary focus was to add one of the top cornerback prospects with the No. 10 pick before deciding to trade down. Dallas will have options to address this position on Day 2 and Asante Samuel Jr. of Florida State is among them.

The versatility that Samuel Jr. brings with his ability to play on the inside and outside could be quite helpful. He lacks ideal size (5-10, 194 pounds) for a boundary corner but has great ball skills in coverage.

The NFL Draft Bible Overview:

"Like his Pro Bowl father of the same name, Samuel has some notable ball skills on the back end. With elite short-area quickness, Samuel is able to click and close with the best. He can line up in multiple spots on the outside and inside. Samuel also possesses an adequate amount of long speed to stay in phase while working vertically. Unlike his father, Jr. is a willing run defender who shows solid effort in that area. Samuel is a fun watch and a nice defensive back prospect. There are, however, some limitations to his game, standing in under 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds. (But) if used correctly, he has starter upside early in his NFL career."

9. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

He's got all the talent in the world. But he's an underachiever. Is he a self-starter? If not, can the Cowboys "start his engine''?

10. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Stephen specifically said "corner.'' So we give you, who lacks experience. But maybe he can play. And he's a corner!

