Five different teams earned first-place votes in our final rankings from the 2022 regular season.

With 18 weeks of football now in the books, the playoff field is all set. Of course, here at The MMQB we’ll move on to postseason predictions very soon, but let’s first take one more look at how all 32 teams stack up.

How wide open is it at the top? The Chiefs are No. 1, but five different teams received first-place votes from our panel of eight voters. Meanwhile, the Lions are the top-rated team to miss out on the playoffs, while the Seahawks were the lowest among teams to qualify.

Down at the very bottom, the Bears and Texans had a battle for the No. 1 pick, but neither brings up the rear on this list.

This week’s MMQB Power Rankings Poll voters:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Conor Orr, senior writer

Greg Bishop, senior writer

Michael Rosenberg, senior writer

Andrew Brandt, business of football columnist

John Pluym, managing editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Mitch Goldich, editor

Is this the year the Bills get past the Chiefs in the playoffs? Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Points in poll: 247

Highest-place vote: 1 (3 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 6 (1 vote)

Next week: First-round bye

Remember this offseason, when one of the top story lines was the amount of talent in an AFC West that had likely caught up to the Chiefs? Well, here we are on the eve of the playoffs, with Kansas City the No. 1 seed, looking for a fifth-straight AFC title game appearance and a possible third Super Bowl trip in four years.

Points in poll: 246

Highest-place vote: 1 (2 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 4 (1 vote)

Next week: vs. Miami

The Bills had a chance to play for the top seed before their Week 17 game against the Bengals was canceled, but multiple voters in our panel believe the AFC’s No. 2 seed is the best team in football, and Buffalo will have a chance to prove it over the next month.

Points in poll: 238

Highest-place vote: 1 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (1 vote)

Next week: vs. Seattle

The Niners are on their third starting quarterback of the season, but they enter the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak and with the NFL’s best point differential. This has been the type of season San Francisco expected, even if the route there was not quite as pictured.

Points in poll: 235

Highest-place vote: 1 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (3 votes)

Next week: First-round bye

The Eagles were the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team and raced out to a 13–1 start that put them on the brink of clinching home field advantage early. They finished things out a little shakily, but should have an even healthier Jalen Hurts after the bye, along with a fearsome pass rush and great cornerback play.

Points in poll: 233

Highest-place vote: 1 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (3 votes)

Next week: vs. Baltimore

The Bengals are in fifth place in our rankings but did garner one first-place vote. Last year’s AFC champs started the season 4–4 before reeling off eight straight wins to finish the schedule. If the bracket holds to form, they’ll get that highly anticipated rematch with Buffalo in the divisional round after their first matchup was suspended.

Points in poll: 211

Highest-place vote: 5 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1 vote)

Next week: at Tampa Bay

The Cowboys’ 12 wins are more than any other second-place team in the NFL. Their reward for a fine season that included surviving a stretch with Cooper Rush playing for Dak Prescott? A trip to Tampa to play against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, though the Cowboys are favored on the road.

Points in poll: 205

Highest-place vote: 6 (2 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1 vote)

Next week: at Jacksonville

The Chargers were about as close as you can get to making the playoffs in 2021 before coming up short in the final game of the season. This year, they broke through for the franchise’s first playoff berth since ’18. Justin Herbert will now join the other elite QBs in a stacked AFC bracket.

Points in poll: 196

Highest-place vote: 6 (2 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1 vote)

Next week: vs. New York Giants

The Vikings have been one of the most polarizing teams in the league all year, with their 13–4 record and negative point differential. Our panelists mostly agreed this was a pretty good team, a tier below the true contenders but comfortably ahead of the teams hovering around .500.

Points in poll: 192

Highest-place vote: 7 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 10 (4 votes)

Next week: at Cincinnati

The Ravens have had an eventful season, blowing big leads earlier in the year when they had Lamar Jackson and then losing games in a more conventional fashion without him. But if their former MVP can come back healthy for the postseason, this is still the same team that played the Bills to the wire in Week 4 and then beat the Bengals in Week 5.

The Jaguars are headed to the playoffs, and should probably get used to it with Lawrence under center. Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports

Points in poll: 187

Highest-place vote: 8 (2 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (1 vote)

Next week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Jaguars are a top-10 team! Doug Pederson’s group was 3–7, four full games behind the Titans, and not only caught them but topped Tennessee by two games. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year, and the team is now officially ahead of schedule. They have a winnable home playoff game ahead of them and then likely even higher expectations next year.

Points in poll: 165

Highest-place vote: 9 (2 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1 vote)

Next week: at Minnesota

Speaking of rebuilding teams ahead of schedule … Brian Daboll got his team into the playoffs in his first year in New York after a string of five-straight 10-plus-loss seasons. The team cooled down the stretch after a 7–2 start, but fans can feel much better about a team now moving in the right direction.

Points in poll: 160

Highest-place vote: 11 (2 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1 vote)

Next week: vs. Dallas

When Tom Brady decided to unretire after his brief hiatus last offseason, he probably didn’t expect to return to the first below-.500 season of his career. Maybe the Bucs would have beaten the Falcons in Week 18 if they’d had to, but they were able to wrap up a pretty sorry NFC South a week early to give Brady his astounding 20th trip to the postseason.

Points in poll: 150

Highest-place vote: 11 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1 vote)

Season result: Second place in NFC North

The Lions are one of the feel-good stories of the year for the way they fought down the stretch to climb back over the .500 mark and then toppled the Packers in Week 18 to knock their rivals out of the playoffs in prime time. They will not be one of the 14 teams in the postseason field, but our panel does think they are one of the 14 best teams in the league right now.

Points in poll: 150

Highest-place vote: 12 (2 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (2 votes)

Next week: at Buffalo

It must be hard for Dolphins fans not to be wondering what could have been, given how well the team played with Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup and how much their season was derailed by his multiple concussions. Still, it looks like Mike McDaniel was a slam-dunk hire after his first season in charge, and the team is essentially playing with house money in a playoff date with the Bills.

Points in poll: 146

Highest-place vote: 12 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (1 vote)

Season result: Third place in AFC North

The Steelers’ transition out of the Ben Roethlisberger era looks to have gone well. Mike Tomlin didn’t want to rush Kenny Pickett onto the field in Week 1, but the rookie eventually got playing time and the wins followed. Pittsburgh started 2–6 and 3–7, but clawed back to keep Tomlin’s streak of never finishing below .500 alive.

Points in poll: 144

Highest-place vote: 11 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (2 votes)

Next week: at San Francisco

The Seahawks sure look like they moved on from Russell Wilson at the exact right time. Coming out of that deal with a trade haul from the Broncos that now includes the No. 5 pick would have been enough. Add to that the fact that Seattle drafted an outstanding rookie class and that Geno Smith led this team to the playoffs, and you’ve got about as good a season as you could have hoped for.