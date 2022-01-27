Skip to main content

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Gets His Dan Quinn Wish: Coach Staying in Dallas

Parsons: “Q, brother, I hope you stay if you see this, man. I hope we get another shot at this. If you go, I’m going to miss you, brother, and I wish you nothing but success.”

FRISCO - Micah Parsons is getting his wish.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn entered this offseason coach-search cycle as the hottest candidate after transforming 12-5 Dallas' defense from the NFL's worst in 2020 to the seventh-best (in points allowed) in 2021 - and maybe the league's best play-making group. He supervised a breakout season from All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, the league's interceptions leader, and from rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the contender for Defensive Player of the Year, and did the same for an assortment of lesser standouts.

But now, per multiple reports, Quinn has informed his suitors that he is staying at The Star.

And his rookie star’s wish has been granted.

Said Parsons recently while mentioning Quinn's "pure heart'': “Q, brother, I hope you stay if you see this, man. I hope we get another shot at this.”

Done.

Quinn has an infectious leadership ability but is also an accomplished X's-and-O's guy, skills he put on display before spending his one season in Dallas, as he was the head coach of the Super Bowl finalist Atlanta Falcons and the defensive coordinator of the Super Bowl Seattle Seahawks.

Quinn was drawing interest from the Giants, Broncos, Jaguars, Bears, Dolphins, and Vikings. But Denver is hiring Nathaniel Hackett and former Cowboys assistant Matt Eberflus is getting the Chicago job..

There are more openings, but Quinn is pulling out of the chase to stay at The Star for at least another year.

What makes Dan Quinn special

The Cowboys knew what might’ve been coming, and staff-wise, were prepared for it.

but it remains notable that rookie Micah Parsons issued a public plea, just in case.

“I hope Q is back, man. That’s my dawg. I would do anything for Q,” Parsons said. “I think whether he goes, anybody in the NFL would be so lucky to have him.”

But now Dallas is the lucky one.

Quinn was a Super Bowl head coach in Atlanta, and before that a Super Bowl coordinator in Seattle. In his one season in Dallas, he oversaw a complete turnaround of what was a poor unit in 2020 to what was a playoff-worthy and play-making group. And now he, and Micah, stay together to try to do it all again.


