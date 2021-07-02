NFL Fines Cowboys, Coach McCarthy $150K for OTA Rules Violations

Dallas is one of three teams that on Thursday were slapped with fines over the violation of OTA rules set forth by the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was very vocal about the team’s work as it concluded its recent minicamp and OTAs, pleased over how much was accomplished.

Maybe, in the eyes of the NFL, too much was accomplished.

Dallas is one of three teams that on Thursday were slapped with fines over the violation of OTA rules set forth by the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The NFL responded with fines for the trio of clubs and their head coaches, with Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers joining the Cowboys in being punished.

According to multiple reports. Jacksonville drew the biggest fine at $200,000, while San Francisco and Dallas were each fined $100,000.

Additionally, McCarthy and the other two involved bosses, new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, were fined. Meyer was docked $100,000 for his team’s violations, and McCarthy and Shanahan each received $50,000 penalties.

The three involved teams will also have to forfeit an undisclosed amount of off-season workout days next spring.

At this point, the league and the teams have avoided addressing specifically the nature of the violations. Generally, such punishment involved physical contact between players in workout sessions that are, by CBA rule, meant to be of the non-contract variety.

Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team also received punishment from the NFL for its front-office sexual harassment issue, with the team paying a $10 million fine and owner Dan Snyder temporarily stepping aside as his wife Tanya serves as the CEO of the WFT.

