Cowboys Best Rookie: Micah, Kelvin or Nahshon?

The Dallas Cowboys ‘powers that be’ were charged with “reaching” when they selected Nahshon Wright in the third round. He’s doing his best to prove his new bosses right.

FRISCO - Many Dallas Cowboys eyes appeared to be on the linebackers coming out of the NFL Draft. But the cornerback position might actually be a bigger need for the team regarding position improvement for 2021. ... and there may be a surprising solution.

Who will be the Cowboys' most impactful rookie? Micah Parsons? Kelvin Joseph? What about the fast-starting third-round corner?

Cowboys coaches and executives have high praise for Nahshon Wright through OTAs and minicamps thus far, and expectations for him are high when training camp starts in Oxnard on July 21.

Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Wright specifically to the media as heard by our own Mike Fisher:

“He’s made some plays. There are some technique things, which we’re all are going through right now- pretty much at every position- but yeah, I really like the way that he’s jumped in here. He’s been aggressive, competitive. Definitely what you’re looking for in your young guys.”

Could Nahshon Wright be the most impactful rookie on this team for 2021? Let’s discuss!

