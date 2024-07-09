NFL national revenue hits new high from 2023 season
It's no secret that the NFL has become the most popular sport in the country. With being the most popular, the league is now reaping the rewards of being such a powerhouse form of entertainment.
The numbers are in for the revenue the league brought in from the 2023 season.
Numbers that have every franchise, including the Dallas Cowboys, are jumping for joy.
According to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, the NFL hit a national revenue of $13 billion from the 2023 season. From that total, each franchise will receive a $400 million split in revenue. According to the article, the sum of the revenue involves many of the business deals the league has recently inked.
"The total represents national media rights, league sponsorships and shared revenue and royalties from the league’s various affiliates and subsidiaries, such as NFL Properties, NFL International and NFL Enterprises and adds up to roughly $13 billion," it states.
With NBA player contracts currently making NFL player contracts seem minuscule, something tells me the next labor agreement between the league and the player's union will focus on player contracts.
This makes sense, considering that the NFL blows every other major sport out of the water regarding revenue.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —