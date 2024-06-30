5 Cowboys UDFAs with best chance at carving out a role in 2024
Every team has found success stories when it comes to undrafted free agents, but the Dallas Cowboys have been especially good at landing talent after the draft.
Not every signing ends up setting the franchise record for passing yardage like Tony Romo, but there are still countless gems to point to.
Once again, heading into the 2024 season, the Cowboys have a solid collection of undrafted free agents. Some of them can make the 53-man roster, and these five have a chance of carving out a role for themselves as rookies.
Byron Vaughns, EDGE, Baylor
At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Byron Vaughns is a mix between a linebacker and defensive end. He spent time at Texas, Utah State, and Baylor, and while he never truly took off, he's full of potential.
What scouts love most about Vaughns is his 84 1/4-inch wing span, which can give opposing linemen fits.
Despite being built like a linebacker, Dallas has had success with Micah Parsons as an edge rusher. Perhaps the same can happen with Vaughns.
Denzel Daxon, DT, Illinois
Mazi Smith is slated to start at nose tackle this season, but there's no guarantee he will be successful. The Michigan product left a lot to be desired during his rookie campaign which leaves the Cowboys with more questions than answers.
What's worse is that there aren't many options behind Smith, with only Justin Rogers, Carl Davis, and Denzel Daxon capable of playing the nose tackle position. Rogers has the inside track as a seventh-round pick but Daxon is a name to watch as well.
Raised in the Bahamas, Daxon is still learning the game, but the 6-foot-2, 318-pounder has the tools to be a success. He's powerful, has a strong anchor, and has a nonstop motor. If Mike Zimmer can help him refine his technique, he could wind up being a contributor for years to come.
MORE: Meet the Cowboys new international player: Denzel Daxon
Jason Johnson, LB, UCF
Linebacker was a major issue for Dallas in 2023 and they hope to have solved it this year with the addition of Eric Kendricks and Marist Liufau. There's also DeMarvion Overshown, a third-round pick in 2023 who missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL.
The depth is still a concern this season, which is why Jason Johnson could sneak his way onto the roster. Johnson had 240 tackles and four sacks in two seasons with the Knights.
He's slightly undersized at 6 feet and 222 pounds but plays with the physicality of a 250-pounder. That can win his coaches over and help him become a special team ace.
Julius Wood, S, East Carolina
A co-captain during his final season at East Carolina, Julius Wood joins a crowded group of safeties in Dallas but remains a player worth watching. Despite being listed at 194 pounds, Woods is known for his hard-hitting ability. He possesses enough speed to play in coverage, but his tackling will be his calling card.
Wood is also a high-IQ player who fits the Mike Zimmer defense. He would be primarily used on special teams as a rookie if he makes the roster.
From there, he has a shot at joining Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas as undrafted safeties Dallas was able to develop.
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
After signing Brevyn Spann-Ford to a contract with nearly $250,000 in guaranteed money, it's hard to envision a scenario where he's not on the 53-man roster.
Even with a deep corps featuring Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot, and John Stephens, Jr., Spann-Ford could see the field a lot as a rookie.
He's a willing blocker with more ability than most of the other options. He's also an underrated pass-catcher. He's arguably the most complete tight end outside of Ferguson, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him featured as a blocking tight end in short-yardage situations.
