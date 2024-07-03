7 role players who will make or break Cowboys season
A second-half surge allowed the Dallas Cowboys to surpass the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and steal the NFC East crown. They were one-and-done in the playoffs, which dampened the joy from that divisional title, and now enter 2024 with more questions than answers.
Most of the attention is being paid to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb — and with good reason. They're each entering the final year of their respective deals, and Lamb is currently holding out.
Dallas knows they'll both do their part, assuming they don't push Lamb out the door, but the team's success — or failure — in 2024 will come down to role players.
Here, we identify seven players who can make or break the season.
Markquese Bell, Safety
Dan Quinn moved Markquese Bell to linebacker last season out of necessity. The loss of DeMarvion Overshown left them thin, and it only got worse when Leighton Vander Esch went down with a neck injury.
Bell responded well with 94 tackles but couldn't do enough against the run when the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the postseason.
Thankfully, Bell is moving back to safety under Mike Zimmer, and that's a win for him and the Cowboys. Bell proved he's capable in coverage and has no problem playing with physicality. With Jayron Kearse gone, they're going to need someone to play that enforcer role as a box safety. Donovon Wilson does his part, but the defense was elite when Wilson, Kearse, and Malik Hooker were all playing well together.
If Bell can assume that role and perform at the same level as in 2023, the defense could be just as impressive again.
Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver
Michael Gallup was released this offseason and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. His final outing was impressive, as he had 103 yards on six receptions in their lone playoff game, but it was the right call to move on. Dak Prescott forced the ball to him too often, and if Gallup wasn't making circus catches the way he did early in his career, it would have led to far too many stalled drives.
The problem is that there's not a lot of proven depth behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. The best option to take on the WR3 role is Jalen Tolbert, who has just 24 career receptions in two years. He has been playing well during offseason workouts, but he has to carry that into the regular season.
Tolbert will have competition in the form of Jalen Brooks and rookie Ryan Flournoy, but he was a third-round pick for a reason. The talent is there; now is the time for him to capitalize on it.
Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback
Arguably the most underrated player on the roster, Jourdan Lewis overcame a terrible foot injury in 2022 and played at a high level in 2023. There were calls for him to be traded in the offseason, but when Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in Week 3, the front office was proven right to hang onto him.
Lewis didn't catch fire right out of the gate, but once he felt fully healthy, he was able to make some key plays. As a slot cornerback, he was integral in the win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 and had six tackles, an interception, and two pass defenses in their one-point win over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
Entering his eighth season in the NFL, Lewis signed a team-friendly one-year deal and is expected to be the third cornerback again. If he can continue to play as he did down the stretch, Mike Zimmer's defense will be in great shape.
Terence Steele, Right Tackle
It's not often that a starting right tackle is considered a 'role player,' but Terence Steele falls into this category. Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2020, Steele developed into an excellent starter, leading to the release of La'el Collins.
Despite coming off a torn ACL, he was signed to a massive extension ahead of the 2023 season.
Steele struggled mightily in the first year of his $86.8 million contract, with PFF assigning 54 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, and eight sacks against him.
Hopefully, Steele will be more comfortable with a full year under his belt following the ACL surgery. They don't need him to play at an All-Pro level, but if he resembles a turnstile again in 2024, it's going to be a tough season for Dak Prescott.
KaVontae Turpin, Receiver/Returner
KaVontae Turpin was used sparingly on offense but delivered whenever called upon. He had 11 receptions for 110 yards with a touchdown and added 127 yards on 12 rushes with three more trips across the goal line. His 10.3 yard-per-touch average and four total touchdowns were helpful, and the Cowboys can use more explosion from him on offense in 2024.
Turpin's real impact is felt in the return game. A Pro Bowler in 2022, he had 303 yards on punt returns and 508 on kick returns. Those numbers dropped dramatically in 2023 with 79 yards on punts and 292 on kickoffs (although his average on kick returns did increase from 24.2 to 29.2).
Looking ahead to 2024, his role as a returner will be more important than ever. With the NFL adopting new rules in the return game, Turpin's speed and ability to cut through holes in a hurry could help them win the field position battle. Considering their questions at wide receiver and running back, that could make a major difference.
Cooper Beebe, Center
Another projected starter on the offensive line, Cooper Beebe is making the move from guard at Kansas State to center in the NFL. By all accounts, he's doing an excellent job learning the position and has already been making adjustments at the line.
Tyler Biadasz was an underrated player during his tenure and leaves some big shoes for Beebe to fill. If he can play close to the level Biadasz did, it will do wonders for Dak Prescott. If not, the offense will have a hard time sustaining drives.
Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back
There was a time when Ezekiel Elliott was the focal point of the Dallas offense but that's no longer the case. The fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft isn't the player he once was but the Cowboys are going to be relying heavily on him in 2024.
Elliott finished with 955 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns with the New England Patriots last year before returning to Dallas. He's unlikely to get 255 touches as he did with the Pats but he will be used in key situations — such as near the goal line and on third-and-short.
Dallas doesn't need him to have massive numbers but they need him to come through in the short-yardage situations. He did this in 2022, scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground and converting 52 first-downs. If he can have success in this area again, the offense might be able to find success.
