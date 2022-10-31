Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?

Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.

But then Stephen added: “And then there’s some guys that don’t belong to anybody that are out there.”

There are? At receiver? Who?

Speaking with the media, following the Cowboys' 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, Stephen seems to have offered a hint at potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.

As we know from comments previously made by Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan, OBJ is a player that Jones "admires a lot."

We also know that Michael Irvin has revealed a “he’s interested) connection between OBJ and Dallas.

If the Cowboys do not make a move at the deadline via a trade, it could be a sign of their intentions to pursue the ultra-talented Beckham, who, while he is still a free agent, is recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in last February's Super Bowl.

Other names that fit this criteria? Will Fuller is a free agent. So is John Ross. Antonio Brown is troubled. Cole Beasley is retired. Laquon Treadwell, 27, the 6-2, 215-pounder who was a first-round draft pick 2016 NFL Draft?

It’s a short list. But at least. It seems, the Joneses have a list.

