Cowboys Trade Rumors? Jerry Jones 'Has The Itch' - Fish Column

ARLINGTON - There is a science when it comes to drilling for oil. Jerry Jones knows that, and before he became a billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, he was a multi-millionaire owner of a series of successes in the oil business.

"But,'' Jones has often told me, "there is also feel and guts and instinct and a willingness to go on out there and take that risk.

"To have the itch. ...''

And after spending some one-on-one time with Jones following Dallas' 49-29 victory over the Bears that comes on the eve of the 6-2 Cowboys having to make trade-deadline decisions?

Jerry Jones has "the itch.''

My 32 years of chronicling the Jones era in Dallas does not come with guarantees regarding what the Cowboys will do between now and Tuesday's deadline. The "who''? The "what''? The openly-discussed wide receiver''?

Those dances cannot be danced alone; Jerry - and Stephen Jones and Will McClay, most directly involved - need willing partners.

But this I can say, after a couple of post-game at-large media sessions and then a festive elevator ride on the way to Jones' AT&T Stadium suite:

Jerry Jones wants there to be an opportunity where he can utilize his trust in his "feel and guts and instinct and willingness to go on out there and take that risk.''

On the idea of a receiver, Jones said, "We'll just see ... If it's right, we'll do something."

On the idea of trading draft picks, Jones said, "We don't have an area on our team that makes me desperate. But I'm willing to do it - and I'll give up future currency to get it done.''

And finally, to me, Jones said, "We are evaluating the fit. I promise you I will pull the trigger (if the right deal presents itself). I've told you I'm still a wild-catter. I'm still a risk-taker.

"We are not afraid of taking that risk.''

Jones was/is in his usual buoyant mood, so he also spoke positively about everything from the 2022 return of injured tackle Tyron Smith to how patience with the last two draft classes is paying off due to letting them get their baptism by fire to the existence of a power void atop the NFC. The Eagles are 7-0, the Vikings are 6-1, and that's about it. Where are the Rams? Where are the Packers? Where are the Bucs?

Those teams that have often provided obstacles to a Dallas playoff surge are struggling.

The Cowboys are good. The window exists. "The Jerry Itch'' might demand to be scratched.

