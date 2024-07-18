Only 3 NFL teams are spending more on their offense than Cowboys in 2024
Any long-suffering White Sox fan could tell you that the worst thing in team sports is having an owner who isn't interested in spending their money to build a winner. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly has his flaws as an owner, at the very least he isn't miserly with his billions. Jones has always been willing to pay top dollar to retain quality talent and that remains as true as ever going into the 2024 season.
Specifically, the Cowboys are spending a whole lot of cheddar on their offense, which led the league in scoring last season (29.9 points per game) and finished fifth in yardage. Touchdowns don't come cheap, though. Going into this coming season only three teams around the NFL are spending more on their offensive units.
Per Dov Kleiman, the biggest spenders are the Browns, followed very closely by the Rams, who are both handing out over $190 million on this side of the ball. Then there's a $20 million gap down to the next team, which happens to be the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Dallas comes in fourth in this spending race, totaling $158.7 million on offense. Here's how all 32 teams rank:
Naturally, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott accounts for the biggest price-tag. His cap number is over $55 million this year. The next big chunk of change is reserved for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is therefore a grand bargain at just under $18 million. Lamb's next contract should make him the highest-paid receiver in football, which will put him in range with Justin Jefferson's market-setting new deal, which will cost Minnesota $35 million per year.
The Cowboys also fielded a top-five defense last season, both in points and yards allowed. Their special teams unit is relatively strong as well, having come in at No. 12 in Rick Gosselin's annual rankings for the 2023 season.
If Dallas has a fatal weakness, it's on the sidelines. Until head coach Mike McCarthy proves he can win in the playoffs another 12-win regular season is all the Cowboys faithful has to look forward to.