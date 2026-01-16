3 affordable free agent RBs the Cowboys could target if Javonte Williams walks
The Dallas Cowboys went bargain shopping at running back in 2025, signing Javonte Williams to a one-year deal worth $3 million. Through incentives, he increased his salary to $4 million, which was a steal for Dallas.
Williams finished the season with 1,338 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns. He was an integral part of the offense and the Cowboys have been adamant that they want him to return in 2026.
That's easier said than done following a breakout season. If Williams' market value exceeds what Dallas wants to spend, they could elect to try and strike gold in free agency once again. If that is their decision, here's a look at three players who would fit in Brian Schottenheimer's scheme.
Brian Robinson
Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams have always found success with power backs like Williams. That's why targeting the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Brian Robinson makes sense as an affordable replacement.
A third-round pick out of Alabama in 2022, Robinson spent three seasons with the Washington Commanders before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. In four years, he has 2,729 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He could have a Williams-type of breakout in the right system, and that could be in Dallas.
Rico Dowdle
Before Williams broke out in Dallas, Rico Dowdle did the same thing. After Ezekiel Elliott failed to hold down the job in 2024, Dowdle exploded with 1,079 yards. He wasn't re-signed in free agency and landed with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal.
In Carolina, Dowdle again topped the 1,000-yard mark, going for 1,076 yards. His yardage came in chunks, including a 183-yard outing against the Cowboys, and his usage declined when Chuba Hubbard returned from injury.
Dowdle and Jerry Jones had some words for one another before and after that game, but that doesn't mean a reunion couldn't happen. Especially if it allowed Dallas to save some money and gave Dowdle a starting job once again.
Tyler Allgeier
A fifth-round pick out of BYU, Tyler Allgeier burst onto the scene in 2022 with 1,035 yards as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2023, he was relegated to the RB2 spot when Atlanta selected Bijan Robinson.
He still topped at least 500 yards in each of the next three seasons and had eight touchdowns in 2025. He enters free agency with 2,876 yards, 18 touchdowns, and an average of 4.3 yards per attempt. Another bruiser at 225 pounds, Allgeier could have a lot of success working behind the powerful interior linemen in Dallas.
