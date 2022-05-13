BREAKING - Cowboys NFL Schedule Release OFFICIAL: All Games, Dates, Times
FRISCO - The NFL has milked this thing for every drop of drama, with the schedule release on Thursday now making the Dallas Cowboys' 2022 plans official - plans that include the preseason slate as well.
Now we know.
DALLAS COWBOYS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE
(All Kickoffs Dallas Time)
DATE PRESEASON (TV) KICKOFF
Sat., Aug. 13 at Denver (KTVT/CBS11) 8:00 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 20 at LA Chargers (KTVT/CBS11) 9:00 p.m.
Aug. 26-28 SEATTLE (KTVT/CBS11) TBD
DATE REGULAR SEASON (TV) KICKOFF
Sun., Sept. 11 TAMPA BAY (NBC) 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 18 CINCINNATI (CBS) 3:25 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 26 @ N.Y. Giants (ESPN/ABC) 7:15 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2 WASHINGTON (FOX) Noon
Sun., Oct. 9 @ LA Rams (FOX) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16 @ Philadelphia (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23 DETROIT (CBS) Noon
Sun., Oct. 30 CHICAGO (FOX) Noon
Sun., Nov. 6 Bye
Sun., Nov. 13 @ Green Bay (FOX) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 20 @ Minnesota (CBS) 3:25 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 24 N.Y. GIANTS (FOX) 3:30 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4 INDIANAPOLIS (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 11 HOUSTON (FOX) Noon
Sun., Dec. 18 @ Jacksonville (FOX) Noon
Sat., Dec. 24^ PHILADELPHIA (FOX) 3:25 p.m.
Thur., Dec. 29 @ Tennessee (Prime Video) 7:15 p.m.
Sat/Sun. Jan. 7/8 @ Washington (TBD) TBD ...
Tp some, the 17-game regular season looks to some like an "easy'' one ...
CBS released a graphic Tuesday of the strength of schedule based on opponent 2021 win percentage for all 32 teams. Tied in last place were the Cowboys and the Commanders, whose 2022 opponents have combined win percentage of .462. from last year.
Can Dallas benefit by playing in the "NFC Least," and then repeat as division champs, a rarity in the NFC East? That's the idea, but there are pockets of this schedule that have great challenges.
Dallas will face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next season along with the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals at home. Along with those two conference champs (the tough part) and the annual home-and-away meetings with the usual division suspects (the so-called easy part), Dallas is slated to face the Bears, Lions, Bucs, Colts, Texans at home and the Vikings, Jaguars, Titans and Packers on the road.
