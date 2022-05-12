Skip to main content

Cowboys NFL Schedule Release Rumors: Bucs Week 1, Eagles at Dallas Christmas Eve?

The 17-game regular season looks to some like an "easy'' one ...

FRISCO - The NFL has milked this thing for every drop of drama, with the schedule release on Thursday now making the Dallas Cowboys' 2022 plans official - plans that include the preseason slate as well.

We know about the Cowboys visiting the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, at 3:25 p.m. national game on FOX on Nov. 13.

What else? So far, it’s “rumors.”

It’s Tom Brady’s Bucs in Week 1 at Arlington?

The Bears at the Cowboys in Week 8, October 30?

The Cowboys are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day?

The Cowboys are set to host the Eagles on Saturday, Christmas Eve?

The 17-game regular season looks to some like an "easy'' one ...

Scroll to Continue

No image description

roger dak troy
Play

NFL Schedule: Cowboys Don't 'Deserve' Prime-Time TV, 'Experts' Say

No team is more "headline-grabbing'' than the Dallas Cowboys. It's been that way for seven decades.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
dak brady orl
Play

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Under Most Pressure' of NFL QBs, Says Dan Orlovsky

"Dak Prescott hasn't really done anything since 2018, his Pro Bowl year," Orlovsky said. "I gotta put him at No. 1 because of the contract."

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Cowboys - Thanksgiving
Play

Ranking Cowboys' Most Likely Prime-Time Opponents?

The Cowboys' 2022 schedule features no shortage of storylines. Who awaits on the prime-time slate?

By Geoff Magliochetti20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Mike-McCarthy-Bizarre-Monkey-Butt-Motivational-Tactics-Left-Lasting-Impression-Jerry-Jones

Jerry Jones (left) and Mike McCarthy

Cowboys - Diggs Giants

Dallas defense

dak line

Dak Prescott

dak zeke plane

Zeke and Dak

Easy? That depends ...

CBS released a graphic Tuesday of the strength of schedule based on opponent 2021 win percentage for all 32 teams. Tied in last place were the Cowboys and the Commanders, whose 2022 opponents have combined win percentage of .462. from last year.

Can Dallas benefit by playing in the "NFC Least," and then repeat as division champs, a rarity in the NFC East? That's the idea, but there are pockets of this schedule that have great challenges.

Dallas will face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next season along with the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals at home. Along with those two conference champs (the tough part) and the annual home-and-away meetings with the usual division suspects (the so-called easy part), Dallas is slated to face the Bears, Lions, Bucs, Colts, Texans at home and the Vikings, Jaguars, Titans and Packers on the road.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

roger dak troy
News

NFL Schedule: Cowboys Don't 'Deserve' Prime-Time TV, 'Experts' Say

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
dak brady orl
News

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Under Most Pressure' of NFL QBs, Says Dan Orlovsky

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
Cowboys - Thanksgiving
News

Ranking Cowboys' Most Likely Prime-Time Opponents?

By Geoff Magliochetti20 hours ago
dak zeke lamb
News

Dak Prescott's Cowboys: Top-10 Offense? (And Is That Enough?)

By Mike FisherMay 11, 2022
aaron mc
News

Cowboys Schedule Release: Coach Mike McCarthy at Packers in Week 10

By Mike Fisher and Zach DimmittMay 11, 2022
nfc-east- stars
News

NFC Least?: How Cowboys Strength of Schedule Measures Against NFL

By Zach DimmittMay 11, 2022
sas brady troy
News

Tom Brady to FOX? ‘I Don’t Give a Damn!’ Says Hypocrite Stephen A. Smith of ESPN

By Mike FisherMay 10, 2022
scandrick
News

Cowboys Ex Orlando Scandrick Gets 1st Coaching Job

By Cowboys Country StaffMay 10, 2022