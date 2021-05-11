Smoothie King and Dallas Cowboys Partner for Multi-Year Deal

FRISCO - Dallas-based smoothie company Smoothie King is now the Official Smoothie of the Dallas Cowboys as part of new, seven-year partnership. This is yummy news for Cowboys fans because...

Smoothie King will work closely with the team's nutritionists to develop a custom-blended smoothie that helps maximize performance for Cowboys fans and Smoothie King guests to enjoy.

Smoothie King prides itself on using more whole fruits and organic vegetables; zero added sugar in many blends; and free of a long list of unhealthy ingredients, thanks to its Clean Blends™ initiative.

"We are huge Cowboys fans here at Smoothie King, in part because we share a deep connection to the Dallas community and Texas is one of our largest markets," said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. "We also admire the way the organization supports the health and fitness goals of their fans across the entire country the same way we support our fans at Smoothie King."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones echoed Kim's sentiment of promoting health and also the Cowboys commitment of supporting the Dallas community.

According to Smoothie King, an estimated 1.2 million Cowboys fans in Texas drink a smoothie at least once a month. It is a privately-held company with over 1,300 locations worldwide. Per their press release: Founded in 1973, Smoothie King has evolved into a lifestyle brand inspiring people to live healthy and active lifestyles via nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The franchise earned the No. 1 ranking in the smoothie/juice bar category on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2021.

