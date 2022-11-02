Source: Dallas Cowboys Cut Trysten Hill Moves to Cardinals

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were not buyers. They were not sellers.

As the Tuesday NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the Cowboys were only ... cutters.

Trysten Hill is the odd-man out, released on Tuesday following attempts to trade him. No deals were forged in any other direction ... so that move is the move.

UPDATE: The Cardinals on Wednesday claimed Hill off waivers from the Cowboys, an NFL source tells CowboysSI.com.

What else was being kicked around in regards to the D-line?

The Cowboys, early in the week, had not received trade calls on defensive end Tarell Basham. As the week went on, with Basham practicing but as of the start of the weekend not being activated, that's changed.

Other NFL teams saw a surplus of Cowboys pass-rushers. The calls, NFL sources told us, were placed. But no exit deal.

Which brings us to Trysten Hill, who been effective enough as a rotational backup. Neville Gallimore registers as a slight disappointment. But now Johnathan Hankins has been acquired via trade ... and a decision had to be made.

Coach Mike McCarthy insisted that all the "big guys'' at defensive tackle are needed, and one team source speaking to CowboysSI.com strongly indicates Dallas did not ever want to trade Gallimore.

So in short, Hankins is in. Gallimore is in. And Trysten Hill is out.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!